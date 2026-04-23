Pistachio Tiramisu Is A New Take On A Classic Recipe
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Tiramisu is one of those classic desserts that hits the spot each and every time. Espresso-soaked ladyfingers, homemade whipped cream, and rich mascarpone cheese come together to make a layered masterpiece that is heaven in every bite. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn has switched things up a bit in her pistachio tiramisu recipe, one that allows pistachio in all forms to take center stage. More specifically, this buttery and nutty tiramisu features pistachio paste, pistachio extract, and a dusting of finely-ground pistachios on top — a delicious twist on the classic, and one that just might rival the original espresso version.
Hahn is no stranger to tiramisu in all flavors and forms, so this pistachio version was especially fun to whip up. "Growing up in an Italian family, tiramisu was a traditional celebratory dessert," she shares. "I learned to make it when I was young, and have had fun developing several different versions." This make-ahead dessert is perfect for an elegant dinner party, a birthday celebration, or a weekend that needs elevating. It's one of those showpieces that looks incredibly hard to prepare, but is actually easy to put together. A stand mixer can be helpful, but a handheld mixer will work just fine. There is no baking required, just some chill time in the fridge.
Gather the ingredients for pistachio tiramisu
To make this recipe, check your pantry for cane sugar, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar. We're using three key ingredients to get all of that pistachio flavor: pistachio extract, pistachio paste, and raw pistachios (which will be ground up). Buy raw pistachios for a more vivid green hue, versus roasted pistachios which aren't as vibrant. Other ingredients needed are ladyfinger cookies, heavy cream, mascarpone cheese, and espresso or strong coffee.
Step 1: Line a baking dish with parchment paper
Line a 9x9-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
Step 2: Combine espresso, sugar, and pistachio extract
In a shallow bowl, combine the espresso, cane sugar, and pistachio extract, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool.
Step 3: Make the mascarpone mixture
Add the mascarpone cheese, pistachio paste, and vanilla extract to a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 1-2 minutes. Set aside.
Step 4: Place a mixing bowl in the freezer
Place a mixing bowl (ideally a metal one) in the freezer so it's chilled when it comes time to make the whipped cream.
Step 5: Cut ladyfingers to fit in the baking dish
Lay the ladyfingers out in your baking dish for sizing, and cut them accordingly to fit tightly in the dish.
Step 6: Dip ladyfingers into espresso mixture
Dip 12 of the ladyfingers into the cooled espresso quickly, and arrange in a single layer in the baking dish.
Step 7: Make the whipped cream
Add the heavy cream and powdered sugar to the chilled bowl. Beat on medium speed for about 6 minutes, until soft peaks form.
Step 8: Combine with the mascarpone mixture
Fold the mascarpone/pistachio mixture into the whipped cream and stir until combined.
Step 9: Spread pistachio cream mixture over ladyfingers
Spread half of the pistachio/whipped cream mixture evenly over the ladyfingers.
Step 10: Add more ladyfingers
Repeat with another layer of dipped ladyfingers.
Step 11: Spread on more of the cream mixture
Spread the remaining pistachio/whipped cream mixture on top, smoothing gently.
Step 12: Refrigerate the tiramisu
Cover and refrigerate the tiramisu for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight, until fully set.
Step 13: Grind the pistachios
Add the pistachios to a spice grinder and grind to form a fine dust.
Step 14: Dust tiramisu with pistachio powder before serving
Just before serving, dust the tiramisu with the pistachio powder. Optionally garnish the tiramisu with additional whole pistachios or white chocolate curls before slicing and serving.
Pairs well with pistachio tiramisu
Pistachio Tiramisu Recipe
This pistachio tiramisu recipe features pistachios 3 ways (extract, paste, and ground nuts) to ensure a positively rich, nutty flavor profile with every bite.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups brewed espresso
- 2 tablespoons cane sugar
- 1 teaspoon pistachio extract
- 8 ounces mascarpone cheese, cold
- ¼ cup pistachio paste
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 24 ladyfinger cookies
- 1 cup heavy cream, cold
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- ½ cup pistachios
Optional Ingredients
- Extra pistachios, to garnish
- White chocolate curls, to garnish
Directions
- Line a 9x9-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
- In a shallow bowl, combine the espresso, cane sugar, and pistachio extract, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool.
- Add the mascarpone cheese, pistachio paste, and vanilla extract to a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 1-2 minutes. Set aside.
- Place a mixing bowl (ideally a metal one) in the freezer so it’s chilled when it comes time to make the whipped cream.
- Lay the ladyfingers out in your baking dish for sizing, and cut them accordingly to fit tightly in the dish.
- Dip 12 of the ladyfingers into the cooled espresso quickly, and arrange in a single layer in the baking dish.
- Add the heavy cream and powdered sugar to the chilled bowl. Beat on medium speed for about 6 minutes, until soft peaks form.
- Fold the mascarpone/pistachio mixture into the whipped cream and stir until combined.
- Spread half of the pistachio/whipped cream mixture evenly over the ladyfingers.
- Repeat with another layer of dipped ladyfingers.
- Spread the remaining pistachio/whipped cream mixture on top, smoothing gently.
- Cover and refrigerate the tiramisu for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight, until fully set.
- Add the pistachios to a spice grinder and grind to form a fine dust.
- Just before serving, dust the tiramisu with the pistachio powder. Optionally garnish the tiramisu with additional whole pistachios or white chocolate curls before slicing and serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|706
|Total Fat
|52.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|26.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|127.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|53.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|11.7 g
|Sodium
|357.1 mg
|Protein
|10.4 g
Can I make my own pistachio paste for the tiramisu?
Pistachio paste is easy to make if you have trouble finding it, or have plenty of raw pistachios that you want to use up. To make it, add ½ cup shelled pistachios to a food processor and blend for about 5 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. At first the processor will turn the raw nuts into crumbs, but keep blending until it forms a paste. If the paste seems too dry, add a teaspoon or two of a neutral oil to help it blend smoother. If your food processor is the 11 or 14 cup size, you may find you need more volume to run the processor properly. If that is the case, blend 1 cup of raw pistachios and save the extra for other uses like, a pistachio latte, a pistachio flavored smoothie, or a spread for toast.
You may also see pistachio cream on the market and wonder if this can be used instead. The key difference is pistachio cream is typically lighter on the pistachio flavor, creamier, and sweeter. It is sweetened and blended with oils and sometimes milk powder. Using pistachio paste will give you a stronger pistachio flavor and the perfect texture for the tiramisu, so we highly recommend reaching for that (or making your own) instead of using pistachio cream.
What are helpful tips for making successful tiramisu?
If you haven't made tiramisu before, here are some tips that may be helpful. To start, it is important that the mascarpone cheese and the heavy cream are cold before using. Keep them in the fridge until just before you use them. When beating the mascarpone mixture, set a timer and don't mix for more than 2 minutes. That will be plenty of time to blend the ingredients together. When making the whipped cream, don't skip the step of putting the bowl in the freezer. This will help the whipped cream turn into soft peaks faster. To make sure the whipped cream is ready, lift the beater from the bowl, and the peak should hold. When combining the pistachio cheese mixture with the whipped cream, fold gently and turn the bowl as you go.
When soaking the ladyfingers, they can turn soggy very quickly. You only need to dip them for 1 second on each side. Any longer than that, and they might fall apart. After the tiramisu is assembled, it needs to set up for at least 4 hours, but letting it sit overnight is best. For easier cutting, put the tiramisu in the freezer for 15 minutes before slicing and use a sharp knife, wiping in between cuts.