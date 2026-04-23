Pistachio Tiramisu Is A New Take On A Classic Recipe

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Tiramisu is one of those classic desserts that hits the spot each and every time. Espresso-soaked ladyfingers, homemade whipped cream, and rich mascarpone cheese come together to make a layered masterpiece that is heaven in every bite. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn has switched things up a bit in her pistachio tiramisu recipe, one that allows pistachio in all forms to take center stage. More specifically, this buttery and nutty tiramisu features pistachio paste, pistachio extract, and a dusting of finely-ground pistachios on top — a delicious twist on the classic, and one that just might rival the original espresso version.

Hahn is no stranger to tiramisu in all flavors and forms, so this pistachio version was especially fun to whip up. "Growing up in an Italian family, tiramisu was a traditional celebratory dessert," she shares. "I learned to make it when I was young, and have had fun developing several different versions." This make-ahead dessert is perfect for an elegant dinner party, a birthday celebration, or a weekend that needs elevating. It's one of those showpieces that looks incredibly hard to prepare, but is actually easy to put together. A stand mixer can be helpful, but a handheld mixer will work just fine. There is no baking required, just some chill time in the fridge.