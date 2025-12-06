Our Stuffed Shrimp Scampi Is Baked To Perfection

Shrimp scampi is a beloved buttery, garlicky seafood dish often associated with pasta, but one that doesn't necessarily need a carby side to be delicious. Of course, you could also take recipe developer Patterson Watkins' cue and instead choose to stuff carbs into the scampi itself, as she does in her baked stuffed shrimp scampi recipe — not with pasta, but instead with ever-popular focaccia bread. As Watkins tells us, "This is a super satisfying twist on the sauteed scampi version," but instead of sauteing the shrimp in butter, lemon juice, garlic, and all those typical suspects, you'll bake them all together instead.

Of course, we can't overlook perhaps the most unique aspect of this recipe, which comes in the form of a focaccia stuffing. "The lemon zest-spiked focaccia stuffing (which also includes oodles of butter) pairs nicely with the wine and garlic marinated shrimp," Watkins says. Naturally, all of this shrimpy, buttery goodness goes well with pasta, though the stuffed nature of the shrimp also makes this a very appropriate appetizer or standalone entree, and one that will impress at that. As Watkins aptly says, "It bridges that divide between super easy to make and an impressive meal."