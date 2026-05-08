I've been eating two cookies a day for as long as I can remember — one after lunch and one after dinner. My mom always said that dessert "settles the stomach and signals the end of a meal," and who was I to argue with that logic? Because she was not a gifted baker, she stocked our pantry with Oreos, Nutter Butters, and Chips Ahoy rather than making cookies from scratch, so that's what I grew up with. I dabbled in homemade chocolate chips and slice-n-bakes when I had kids of my own, but a recent empty nest has me back in the grocery store cookie aisle looking for convenience. So I welcomed this opportunity to sample the packaged cookie offerings at Aldi with an eager stomach and an open mind.

Armed with a quarter, because I've been burned by Aldi's strict shopping cart system too many times, I took to the aisles with a singular mission: sample as many cookie varieties as possible to generate the ultimate Aldi cookie ranking. Careful to choose at least one variety from each category, including Bake Shop, Soft Baked, Girl Scout Cookie dupes, Cookie Thins, European bakery standards, and brand-name knockoffs, I left with a major cookie haul and went home to try them all. With flavor, texture, appearance, and enjoyment being my primary criteria and price point factored into the assessment, I tried 16 packaged Aldi cookie products and ranked them from worst to best.