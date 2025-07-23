The Solution For Aldi's Strict Shopping Cart System That Actually Works

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're an Aldi shopper, you know there's a very specific kind of panic that sets in when you pull into the parking lot, grocery list in tow, only to realize you don't have a quarter. If you aren't familiar with how Aldi works, it locks its carts together and will only release them if you deposit a quarter into the cart slot. It's a clever way to keep the carts tidy, and not have to pay staff to collect them (which is part of how Aldi gets away with its lower-than-average prices), but when you find yourself standing outside the store without a quarter? The whole process feels considerably less clever.

So if you're wondering what to do if you don't have a quarter at Aldi — enter the trolley token. It is a flawlessly simple solution for the Aldi shopping cart dilemma that actually works; these little discs can be kept in your wallet or on your keychain, they mimic the size of a quarter, and yes, they're totally legal. Unlike the viral Aldi shopping cart hack that was a total bust, these discs slide into the cart with ease, release it from the chain, and pop right back out when you return the cart to the cart station without any fuss. They're available on Amazon in basic styles with keychains attached — like these generic metal trolley tokens on Amazon — or there's even some with fun and quirky little designs on them, like the Harts Lobster Trolley Token. But what they all have in common is that one will only set you back about $2 to $7 — and once you clip it to your keys, you'll never be stuck again.