I Tried 9 Oreo Flavors And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

If you're thinking, "Wow, Sarah, you've really made it if people are literally paying you to eat Oreo cookies," then you are correct: This is probably the pinnacle of my career, not least because I absolutely adore Oreo cookies and rarely (read: never) allow myself to buy nine packages at once. It was a real treat, as there are dozens of flavors from which to choose, especially if you wrap in the seasonal and gimmicky versions. Indeed, there have been so many over the years that some folks yearn for specific Oreo flavors to return.

And really, what can't you do with Oreo cookies? Almost everyone loves them, from your neighborhood two-year-old to the stateliest grandma. They're ideal for dunking with milk and make a perfect lunchbox treat. You can turn them into ice cream sandwiches or dirt cake. If it weren't for the fact that they'd be gone in three days (faster when PMS hits), I'd keep them in the cabinet year-round.

So, yeah, we like Oreo as a brand, but taste testing them did present a few problems. For one thing, there were so many flavors that we had to limit ourselves to the most common nine, eliminating any Double or Mega Stuf and novelty varieties. That meant we weren't able to include every seasonal flavor. For another, when you eat a kajillion Oreo cookies all at once, they start to taste the same. To counteract that, the family and I tried them on several different occasions (O, the hardship) to bring you the most accurate ranking of the worst and best flavors. Ready? Read on.