20 Popular Chocolate Bars, Ranked

The world of chocolate is a vast and infinitely diverse one. From the inexpensive options at the convenience checkout counter to the fancy single-origin bars found on specialty store shelves, chocolate can promise as many flavors and variations as red wine.

Naturally, everyone has preferences when it comes to this cocoa confection. Some like it dark and complex, others like it milky and sweet, and certain among us prefer their chocolate packed with crunchy fillings and unique seasonings. A good brand can provide all of these things at once, but it can be difficult pinpointing the very best when there are so many options available. How do you decide which bars are really worth your hard-earned cash? I assessed and ranked a wide assortment of chocolate bars to determine the ones you should turn to when the cravings strike and, perhaps even more importantly, those you should forget about altogether.