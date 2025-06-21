Prevent Flat Oatmeal Cookies With These Simple Tips

The enticing aroma of oatmeal and spices coming from the kitchen as a fresh batch of cookies bakes in the oven is the epitome of comfort. It conjures images of picture-perfect treats that are just begging to be dipped in an ice-cold glass of milk. But when that tray of cookies comes out and they are spread out, flattened discs rather than the perfectly formed treats you were expecting, the disappointment is real. To help avoid such an epic bummer, Chowhound sought out Casey Nunes, education content coordinator and instructor at the Wilton Sweet Studio, to gather some exclusive insight on how to prevent this mistake.

"Flat cookies are cookies that have spread too much," she explained. There isn't a single cause, however. Baking involves a lot of factors, and each one needs to be taken into account when you want your bake to result in perfect cookies. And while everyone has their own idea of what a perfect cookie is, from the flavor (chocolate chip or jam-filled or anything in between) to whether the cookies are soft and chewy or crispy and just shy of burned, one thing that just about everyone can agree on is that when a cookie comes out flat, it loses some of its luster. Thankfully, Nunes has offered some useful advice on what missteps cause this cookie snafu and how to avoid them so the baked goods come out perfect every time.