The M&M Candy That Will Take Your Chocolate Baked Goods To Another Level

While originally introduced with a chocolate flavor, M&M's Mega candies are currently available in peanut butter, which is just as well because there is enough chocolate to go around in most baked goods. The candies can either be split or used whole when you incorporate them into your sweet treats. The former is a good option when using them as a mix-in, letting some of the peanut butter ooze out and mix in with the batter as it bakes. When used as a topping, though, it's best to leave them whole. Not only does this give the dish a bold, decorative look, but the little bursts of peanut butter can be enjoyed to their fullest when the candy is eaten in its entirety.

Their large size requires one to use caution when baking with these hefty M&M's, since sprinkling in too many can easily overwhelm the dish. Plus, with about 150 calories per 8 pieces, they can significantly bump up the "decadence" factor of your dessert.

The simplest way to start playing around with the Peanut Butter Mega candies in the kitchen is to throw a handful of them into your trusty brownie recipe. This is also one of the easiest ways to upgrade boxed brownie mix. If you're not adding any other mix-ins, leave these oversized candies whole in the batter to make the eating experience feel like a peanut butter treasure hunt. With cookies, top each with one or two pieces. Similarly, these big M&M's should be spaced out in such a way in brownies and pies that they show up in every alternate bite, keeping things interesting and avoiding M&M fatigue.