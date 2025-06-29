The M&M Candy That Will Take Your Chocolate Baked Goods To Another Level
M&M's are as much a baking fixture as instant coffee, easily incorporated into recipes to elevate them without having to change the proportions of the other ingredients. While the regular variety is now iconic in a range of baked goods and desserts, M&M's Mega is the candy being slept on to elevate chocolate treats. As the name alludes to, the Mega is a bigger version of the standard candy, think twice the size. It isn't just fun to pop into one's mouth; it also brings a better mix of gooey and crunchy textures. If there's one shortfall of the regular M&M's, it's that they are too small and can sometimes become more of a distraction when used as a mix-in. In fact, this is the main problem with McDonald's M&M McFlurry, as the combination of ice cream and M&M's doesn't successfully nail that sweet spot between creamy and crunchy.
The bigger M&M's rework the ratio of filling to candy coating, making them more interesting to integrate into baked goods. The larger footprint also means that you need to use fewer candies, since getting one or even half of one in a single bite is generally enough to add a burst of peanut butter flavor. They work as both mix-ins and toppings on everything from brownies and cakes to cookies, fudge, and even pies. There's a good amount of peanut butter stuffed into each of the plump candies, which, after baking, turns decadently oozy and nutty. While regular peanut butter M&M's are often added to baked goods that feature the nutty spread, the Peanut Butter Mega M&M's pack enough flavor to bring all the nutty goodness that a chocolate sweet treat needs, no additional peanut butter required.
Playing with M&M's Mega candies in your chocolate baked goods
While originally introduced with a chocolate flavor, M&M's Mega candies are currently available in peanut butter, which is just as well because there is enough chocolate to go around in most baked goods. The candies can either be split or used whole when you incorporate them into your sweet treats. The former is a good option when using them as a mix-in, letting some of the peanut butter ooze out and mix in with the batter as it bakes. When used as a topping, though, it's best to leave them whole. Not only does this give the dish a bold, decorative look, but the little bursts of peanut butter can be enjoyed to their fullest when the candy is eaten in its entirety.
Their large size requires one to use caution when baking with these hefty M&M's, since sprinkling in too many can easily overwhelm the dish. Plus, with about 150 calories per 8 pieces, they can significantly bump up the "decadence" factor of your dessert.
The simplest way to start playing around with the Peanut Butter Mega candies in the kitchen is to throw a handful of them into your trusty brownie recipe. This is also one of the easiest ways to upgrade boxed brownie mix. If you're not adding any other mix-ins, leave these oversized candies whole in the batter to make the eating experience feel like a peanut butter treasure hunt. With cookies, top each with one or two pieces. Similarly, these big M&M's should be spaced out in such a way in brownies and pies that they show up in every alternate bite, keeping things interesting and avoiding M&M fatigue.