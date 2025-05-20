Aldi's Girl Scout Cookie Dupe Is Half The Price (& They're Flying Off Shelves)

There are a few things you need to know before your first trip to Aldi. But perhaps most important is that in addition to a variety of specialty and seasonal items, it offers a number of copycat products, generic versions of popular brands but offered at a discount. Case in point: Aldi's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies by Benton's have been hailed as a Girl Scout Cookie dupe, specifically, a copycat of Caramel deLites — or Samoas (as they're called in some states).

As someone who's sampled both brands, I can attest that the Aldi cookie is indeed very similar to the Girl Scout version. Visually, the cookies look almost identical — both ring-shaped with chocolate-dipped bottoms and coated with caramel, coconut shavings, and fudge stripes. The cookies have similar flavors as well — not identical, but close. The Girl Scout Cookie is a bit richer and has more coconut flavor, but Benton's is still delicious. And the Aldi brand is roughly half the price at around $2.55 per 8.5-ounce container (depending on location) compared to $5 per box (about 7.5 ounces) for Girl Scout Cookies.

It's worth noting that, as a Wisconsinite, the Girl Scout Cookies I've tasted are Caramel deLites, not Samoas. While very similar cookies, they're made by different bakers, resulting in different tastes and textures. Caramel deLites have more cookie, less caramel, and less coconut and use milk (rather than dark) chocolate. That being said, Aldi's caramel coconut fudge cookies have been compared to both Caramel deLites and Samoas in appearance and flavor.