Oatmeal Cookies Don't Have To Be Sweet. Give Them A Savory Twist

If you've ever perused the boxed oatmeal offerings at your local grocery store, chances are you saw flavors along the lines of fruit and cream, maple and brown sugar, or cinnamon roll. Perhaps some varieties have nuts and flax mixed in for additional nutrients and reduced sugar, but in most cases, the flavors trend sweet.

Nevertheless, people have long enjoyed savory oatmeal — an unsweetened bowl with an egg mixed in or topped with some cheddar cheese and maybe avocado or tomatoes. After all, oatmeal is known for being bland, so there's no reason it can't pair well with a broad scope of flavors.

If a savory twist works for a bowl of oatmeal, why not oatmeal cookies? Some creative bakers have experimented with reducing the amount of sugar in their favorite oatmeal cookie recipe and adding intriguing, savory elements, such as pungent cheese and fresh herbs. It might take a bite to convince you that this is a good idea, but you may just discover a new favorite snack.