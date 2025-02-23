Oatmeal Cookies Don't Have To Be Sweet. Give Them A Savory Twist
If you've ever perused the boxed oatmeal offerings at your local grocery store, chances are you saw flavors along the lines of fruit and cream, maple and brown sugar, or cinnamon roll. Perhaps some varieties have nuts and flax mixed in for additional nutrients and reduced sugar, but in most cases, the flavors trend sweet.
Nevertheless, people have long enjoyed savory oatmeal — an unsweetened bowl with an egg mixed in or topped with some cheddar cheese and maybe avocado or tomatoes. After all, oatmeal is known for being bland, so there's no reason it can't pair well with a broad scope of flavors.
If a savory twist works for a bowl of oatmeal, why not oatmeal cookies? Some creative bakers have experimented with reducing the amount of sugar in their favorite oatmeal cookie recipe and adding intriguing, savory elements, such as pungent cheese and fresh herbs. It might take a bite to convince you that this is a good idea, but you may just discover a new favorite snack.
Creating a savory oatmeal cookie
Oatmeal offers a neutral base on which to build. Nuts are a common addition to sweet oatmeal cookies as, so opting for pecans or walnuts is an easy start when building a savory oatmeal cookie recipe (toast them before baking for maximum flavor). Pumpkin, sesame, chia, and sunflower seeds are worth considering, too.
Next, choose your cheese. You have to ponder both taste and texture. Cheddar is a common choice if you're making a savory oatmeal bowl, and some sharp cheddar could certainly work here. Parmesan is another great option. Generally, hard cheeses might be a better choice for an oatmeal cookie, where you typically want your add-ins visibly studded throughout the cookie. They're less likely to melt away into the dough. If you want to use a soft cheese, consider spreading it on top of the baked cookies just before eating. Cheese in cookies may sound strange, but cheese can also pair well with ice cream, so maybe it's not such a stretch.
Finally, select a complementary herbaceous or vegetal element. Rosemary, cayenne (for a kick!), sun-dried tomatoes, even apples are all on the table (just probably not altogether). Don't be afraid to get creative.