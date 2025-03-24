The Sugar Tip That Makes Butter Cookies Irresistibly Good

In regular baking use, granulated white sugar is generally king because it's cheap, easy to use, super shelf-stable, and just, well, more common. Powdered sugar (which is a lot like confectioners' sugar) is often thought of as merely a sweet topper for cookies and pastries. But it can come in handy for the perfect texture in cookies, too — or for making super fluffy whipped cream, and even as a sweet addition for more flavorful fried chicken.

Powdered sugar dissolves more easily than granulated when mixed with butter, which makes the resulting cookies airier and easily broken into fine crumbs. The result is a texture that melts in the mouth and nearly dissolves when dipped into a glass of milk. Plus, using powdered sugar in butter cookies makes the dough (almost an icing, really) smooth, pliable, and super easy to pipe onto your cookie sheet and pop into the oven. It will incorporate entirely in the dough without leaving any crunchy grains behind.

Just like using powdered sugar versus granulated sugar in sugar cookies, using powdered sugar in your butter cookies will result in sweet treats that are more cake-like, but still with a decent snap. They will have an incredible shortbread quality and tenderness that you just can't get from granulated white sugar.