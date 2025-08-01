The Fruit Addition That Makes Peanut Butter Sandwiches Taste Gourmet
Are you ready to take your basic peanut butter sandwich to the next level? You're in the right place. From Ernest Hemingway's unusual combo of onions and peanut butter to something less jarring like adding a satisfying crunch to the sandwich with a unique topping upgrade of potato chips, there are countless ways to switch things up and add variety to the same old peanut butter and bread duo. When it comes to the perfect fruit to pair with peanut butter on a sandwich, perhaps the first options that come to mind are bananas or apples, and that makes sense. Both are time-tested combinations and make for a satisfying mid-afternoon pick-me-up.
However, if you're looking to elevate this simple snack into something closer to a decadent dessert, you need to reach for a box of berries. The juicy sweetness and subtle tartness from the berries offer a delicious contrast to the creamy peanut butter, cutting through its richness and delivering a well-rounded sandwich, every bite of which deserves to be savored.
Which berry is the best one?
Before delving into the choice of berry, it's important to remember that when it comes to figuring out which combination of flavors are a yay and which ones are a nay, it's ultimately about personal preference. The beauty of adding berries to your peanut butter sandwich is that there are plenty of options to choose from, and you get a hearty serving of fiber from them. For the ardent PB&J stans who are steadfastly on team strawberry, pick ripe strawberries from the store, slice them, layer 'em into the peanut butter sandwich, and enjoy. Some foodies also like adding blueberries or blackberries instead of jam for a tasty dose of antioxidants and a sweet-tart flavor that goes well with the nuttiness of peanut butter.
Another variation of a classic PB&J is to smash and spread raspberries over the peanut butter. Better yet, if you're feeling extravagant, go for a berry medley so you get the best of all worlds in each bite, and amp up the gourmet scale by preparing the peanut butter sandwich French toast style. That being said, you may want to steer clear of using fresh cranberries in the sandwich. Consider it a friendly suggestion, unless the intense tartness and sour sharpness of fresh cranberries is your cup of tea.