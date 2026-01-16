12 Girl Scout Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

The period from January to April is one of the best times of the year: Girl Scout cookie season. Whenever I make my biweekly weekend trip to Walmart during that period, I am greeted at the door by very small, very adorable children, peddling their wares — often with homemade signs. My heart says, "Sara! The children! Think of the children!" as I eye the box of Samoas sitting on the troop's table. Sometimes I'll even start to feel like a "regular," which is usually when I try to put my hood up and shuffle inside without making eye contact with any of the Scouts — only to be sucked into buying another box on my way out.

As you can probably guess, I've eaten my fair share of Girl Scout cookies over the years and have some very, very strong opinions about which ones are the tastiest. That's exactly why I decided to taste all of the current offerings and rank them from worst to best, based on their overall flavor and consistency. Rest assured that even if we don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to cookie flavors, I'm sure we can all agree that it's a fantastic cause that's worth every bite.

