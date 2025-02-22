What Makes Graham Flour So Special?

Graham flour seems to be relegated only to one product, at least in the popular consciousness. When you think of graham, you probably think of stacks of graham cracker sheets, perhaps cracked in half to form s'mores or ready to be packed into a food processor and pulverized to make a pie crust. But graham flour can be used for so much more than its namesake crackers. In fact, there are a few things that truly set this wheat product apart from your average flour.

One of them is that graham flour is a whole wheat flour. This means it contains all three components of wheat: bran, endosperm, and germ. This is unlike all-purpose flour, which only has the endosperm portion of the wheat. To make graham flour, the endosperm is ground to a smooth consistency while the bran and germ are less processed, which gives the flour a uniquely coarse texture. Graham flour also has a sweet, nutty flavor that makes it perfect for use in baked goods, pie crusts, and, of course, for making graham crackers.