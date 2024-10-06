For The Best Buttercream Frosting, You Need The Best Vanilla
Buttercream frosting really sets the tone for a good cake, and it's the vanilla you use that'll make or break your buttercream. From imitation or pure vanilla extract to beans, paste, and more, the options for vanilla flavoring are vast and range drastically in price. While it could be tempting to reach for that cheaper bottle of imitation extract, you'll find you need to invest in something more authentic to create a truly delicious buttercream frosting.
Not all vanilla is created the same, nor will all types of vanilla add the right amount of flavor to your baking. Syrups and flavorings are enhanced with sugar, and imitation extract, also known as vanilla essence, doesn't present a full flavor profile. Pure vanilla extract has sweeter notes and vanilla bean paste has an even richer flavor. You need the right kind of vanilla for what you're making, and for buttercream, even though it's more expensive, professional bakers say pure vanilla extract is worth the price.
Vanilla extracts come from a flower, an orchid that comes in many varieties and grows in tropical areas all over the world. The seed pods of these orchids are known as vanilla beans and are used to make vanilla extracts, flavorings, and pastes. Pure vanilla extract is more expensive than imitation because the orchids that produce the vanilla beans are somewhat rare and require lots of care. Some varieties require manual pollination, like the vanilla that comes from Madagascar.
Why pure vanilla is the best for buttercream
Pure vanilla extract is the best kind of vanilla to use for buttercream frosting and will lend a slightly different tone depending on where it's sourced. It delivers potent vanilla flavors for buttercream and even tastes great when you're making vegan buttercream frosting. You could use vanilla essence to make frosting, but higher-quality vanilla yields higher-quality buttercream.
Orchids from different regions have different flavor profiles, like floral notes of Tahitian vanilla or the richer-tasting Madagascar vanilla. Pure vanilla extract is made from real vanilla beans soaked in alcohol and water to pull out the flavor while imitation vanilla extract uses synthetic ingredients resembling vanilla's aromatic flavor. While imitation vanilla can be used in recipes like these chewy chocolate-chip cookies, you'll want the deeper, more complicated flavors of pure vanilla extract for buttercream frosting.
Vanilla bean paste is even more flavorful than pure vanilla extract because it is made by crushing the pods and seeds of the plant. It's often the go-to vanilla ingredient when the confection you're making specifically features vanilla. For example, use vanilla bean paste in making a classic vanilla pudding to really showcase the flavor profile of vanilla. The drawback of vanilla bean paste is that it isn't invisible; it adds a shower of black flecks to whatever you're making.
Where to find pure vanilla extracts and different types
You can find pure vanilla extracts in the grocery store baking aisle alongside other vanilla flavorings, essences, and syrups; just grab it off the shelf and you're on your way to bringing your buttercream to life. But finding the perfect vanilla for your buttercream dream can get way more nuanced. If you really want to hit the target of creating the best buttercream ever, you'll want to decide what kind of pure vanilla extract you want. Some stores carry several varieties of pure vanilla extract. Look for specific varieties of pure vanilla at artisan shops and niche businesses, as well as online.
The three most popular types of pure vanilla are Mexican, Tahitian, and Madagascar vanilla and each brings with it a bit of a different flavor. Madagascar vanilla has the strongest flavor, laced with notes of caramel and chocolate. Mexican and Tahitian vanilla are both more floral, with Mexican vanilla being slightly less intense than Tahitian vanilla in flavor.
If you're really dedicated to the mission of finding the best vanilla for your buttercream, take a trip to the source. An entire tourism industry has been built around visiting vanilla farms in Tahiti and Mexico. You can find an entire economy dedicated to vanilla beans in the Mexican town of Papantla, for instance, where you can get a glimpse of artisans making extracts, taste vanilla-infused foods at every restaurant, and pick up some authentic pure vanilla straight from the source for yourself.