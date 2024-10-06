For The Best Buttercream Frosting, You Need The Best Vanilla

Buttercream frosting really sets the tone for a good cake, and it's the vanilla you use that'll make or break your buttercream. From imitation or pure vanilla extract to beans, paste, and more, the options for vanilla flavoring are vast and range drastically in price. While it could be tempting to reach for that cheaper bottle of imitation extract, you'll find you need to invest in something more authentic to create a truly delicious buttercream frosting.

Not all vanilla is created the same, nor will all types of vanilla add the right amount of flavor to your baking. Syrups and flavorings are enhanced with sugar, and imitation extract, also known as vanilla essence, doesn't present a full flavor profile. Pure vanilla extract has sweeter notes and vanilla bean paste has an even richer flavor. You need the right kind of vanilla for what you're making, and for buttercream, even though it's more expensive, professional bakers say pure vanilla extract is worth the price.

Vanilla extracts come from a flower, an orchid that comes in many varieties and grows in tropical areas all over the world. The seed pods of these orchids are known as vanilla beans and are used to make vanilla extracts, flavorings, and pastes. Pure vanilla extract is more expensive than imitation because the orchids that produce the vanilla beans are somewhat rare and require lots of care. Some varieties require manual pollination, like the vanilla that comes from Madagascar.