12 Unique Ways To Cook And Bake With Honey

Packed with sweetness and nutrition, honey is pretty amazing. So how can you make the most of it when cooking and baking? For some tips, we talked to Jodie Goldsworthy, a 4th generation beekeeper and co-owner of Beechworth Honey, an Australian family-run business that's been producing honey since the 1880s; chef, TV host, and cookbook author Samah Dada; Christina Ferrari, beekeeper, chef, and owner of the Shoreline Lake Boathouse & American Bistro; and a representative from the National Honey Board.

Our experts love honey's versatility. "There are over 3,000 varietals, each with a unique flavor profile, color, and aroma influenced by flora and geography," Dada said. Whatever the flavor, Ferrari recommends raw and locally made honey if you want the best-tasting product. Goldsworthy agrees. "Being able to trace the honey back to the location of the beehives and the floral source is really important," she said.

Our experts also shared their love for the producers of honey. A National Honey Board representative told us, "Honeybees are responsible for about 1/3 of the foods we eat! More than 90 different crops ... are reliant on the hard work of beekeepers and honeybees." Ferrari also pointed out how precious of a commodity honey really is, saying, "One bee will only produce 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey in their lifetime." With that in mind, here are some unique ways to make the most of that hard-earned honey in your recipes.