The Best And Worst Brands Of Natural Peanut Butter, Ranked

Peanut butter is a tried-and-true ingredient. The peanut (Arachis hypogaea) has made its way into cuisines across the globe. And while it may be renowned for its starring role in your PB&J, it also comes in such a dizzying array of options that it's hard to tell the best ones, and even harder to decide based on health. Therefore, I found and ranked the best natural peanut butters for you.

I should clarify, though, that "natural" is a subjective term. The United States Food & Drug Administration does not, in fact, regulate the term. Instead, it loosely defines it as including no artificial or synthetic ingredients. And peanut butter must contain at least 90% peanuts or else it is considered a spread. The Peanut Institute further restricts "natural" to containing no sugar or salt, though most contest this definition, saying salt is allowed.

Using this definition, I taste-tested natural peanut butters to find out which was the best. For the purposes of this ranking, the peanut butters in this list include only peanuts and maybe salt or peanut oil. Anything that includes sugar, other sweeteners, palm oils, or shelf stabilizers was excluded (for that, check out this ranking for all types of peanut butter).

The results are ranked worst to best, so No. 1 was my favorite, while No. 10 was the dead-last, it's-too-late-for-us-but-you-can-still-save-yourself brand. On the expert team: one writer, one husband, one small girl, one small boy, and a few pooches who seemed equally enthusiastic about all brands (their ratings have, of course, been discounted). Now to the good stuff. Prices may vary based on location.