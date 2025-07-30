This 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Balls Recipe Is Soft And Chewy

If you like to have a stash of snacks and are limiting processed foods, you're probably always on the lookout for something that's simple, fresh, nutritious, and easy to make. Look no further — these soft and chewy peanut butter balls are calling your name, and you can whip them together without even getting out the food processor or heating up the oven. Loaded with nutrients and protein, these balls boast only 3 ingredients: peanut butter, honey, and hemp seeds. They are rich and sweet, with great texture from the hemp seeds, which offer a gentle crunch that contrasts nicely with the creamy peanut butter. The honey brings a sweet note of caramel that deepens the flavor of the treats. After you make your first batch, you might find yourself making these peanut butter balls on repeat.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love having these balls as a pre-workout boost when I need a little something that won't weigh me down. The mix of protein, fat, and fiber is satisfying and acts as an energy source for exercise."