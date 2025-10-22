This Keto-Friendly Carrot Cake Counts As A Breakfast Food, Because Why Not?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carrot cake is one of those stand-out desserts that simply never gets old. Known for its soft texture with warm spices and classic creamy frosting, carrot cake is an absolute delicacy, though it's not all that difficult to make. If you assumed the beloved treat was off the table for low-carb eating, you'll be thrilled to learn that this carrot cake recipe from developer Miriam Hahn is keto-friendly thanks to additions like almond flour and monk fruit sweetener. This keto-friendly carrot cake is so good, you'll not only want to serve it as a mid-day snack or after-dinner treat — it just might find its way next to your cup of coffee in the morning.

Keto-friendliness aside, Hahn can't help but praise just how easy this recipe is to whip up. "One of the best things about making this cake is how easy it is," she says. "I love a single layer cake that can be made in a round or square pan, with no stand mixer needed. Whether you are an experienced baker, or a beginner, this cake comes out perfect every time."