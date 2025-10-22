This Keto-Friendly Carrot Cake Counts As A Breakfast Food, Because Why Not?

By Miriam Hahn
Carrot cake slice on plate Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carrot cake is one of those stand-out desserts that simply never gets old. Known for its soft texture with warm spices and classic creamy frosting, carrot cake is an absolute delicacy, though it's not all that difficult to make. If you assumed the beloved treat was off the table for low-carb eating, you'll be thrilled to learn that this carrot cake recipe from developer Miriam Hahn is keto-friendly thanks to additions like almond flour and monk fruit sweetener. This keto-friendly carrot cake is so good, you'll not only want to serve it as a mid-day snack or after-dinner treat — it just might find its way next to your cup of coffee in the morning. 

Keto-friendliness aside, Hahn can't help but praise just how easy this recipe is to whip up. "One of the best things about making this cake is how easy it is," she says. "I love a single layer cake that can be made in a round or square pan, with no stand mixer needed. Whether you are an experienced baker, or a beginner, this cake comes out perfect every time."

Gather the ingredients for keto-friendly carrot cake

keto-friendly carrot ingredients Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

To make this recipe, start with some fresh carrots. You may be tempted to use pre-shredded carrots in this recipe, but because those are thicker, they won't blend into the batter as seamlessly as freshly grated carrots which naturally have more moisture. Then, hit up the baking aisle and grab, almond flour, baking powder, monk fruit sweetener, powdered monk fruit sweetener, and vanilla extract. For spices you'll need cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, and salt. In the refrigerated area, look for eggs, almond milk, whipped cream cheese, and butter. To finish things off, add some chopped walnuts or pecans and coconut oil to your cart.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

finger setting oven temperature Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Line a round pan with parchment paper

round pan lined with parchment Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Line an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

Step 3: Whisk flour, baking powder, and spices

Flour and spices in bowl with whisk Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt.

Step 4: Combine the eggs, coconut oil, monk fruit sweetener, and other wet ingredients

hand adding monk fruit to bowl with eggs Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

In a separate large bowl, whisk the eggs, coconut oil, monk fruit sweetener, almond milk, and vanilla until smooth.

Step 5: Combine dry and wet ingredients to form cake batter

Dry baking mixture going into bowl with egg mixture Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Add the dry mixture to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined.

Step 6: Add the carrots and walnuts to the cake batter

hand adding shredded carrots to bowl with cake batter Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Fold in the grated carrots and walnuts.

Step 7: Spread batter in pan

unbaked carrot cake batter in pan Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan.

Step 8: Bake the carrot cake

carrot cake in oven Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

Step 9: Cool the cake

cake on cooling rack Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Set the cake aside to cool for 30 minutes.

Step 10: Make the cream cheese frosting

Cream cheese frosting ingredients in bowl Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

To make frosting, beat together the cream cheese, butter, powdered monk fruit sweetener, and vanilla with a hand mixer until smooth and fluffy.

Step 11: Spread the frosting on the cake

hand spreading frosting on cake Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Spread the frosting over the cooled cake.

Step 12: Garnish and serve the keto-friendly carrot cake

hand adding pecans to carrot cake Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Add pecans or walnuts for garnishing the cake, if desired, and serve.

Pairs well with keto-friendly carrot cake

Keto-Friendly Carrot Cake Recipe

No Ratings
Print

If you thought desserts couldn't be part of a keto diet, this warm, spiced, cream cheese frosting-topped keto-friendly carrot cake is here to prove otherwise.

Prep Time
40
minutes
Cook Time
25
minutes
servings
10
Servings
piece of cake on plate
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the cake
  • 3 cups almond flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 4 eggs
  • ½ cup coconut oil, melted
  • ½ cup granulated monk fruit sweetener
  • ¼ cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 ½ cups grated carrots
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • For the frosting
  • 8 ounces whipped cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup butter, softened
  • ½ cup powdered monk fruit sweetener
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional Ingredients

  • pecans or walnuts, to decorate the cake

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Line an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt.
  4. In a separate large bowl, whisk the eggs, coconut oil, monk fruit sweetener, almond milk, and vanilla until smooth.
  5. Add the dry mixture to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined.
  6. Fold in the grated carrots and walnuts.
  7. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan.
  8. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.
  9. Set the cake aside to cool for 30 minutes.
  10. To make frosting, beat together the cream cheese, butter, powdered monk fruit sweetener, and vanilla with a hand mixer until smooth and fluffy.
  11. Spread the frosting over the cooled cake.
  12. Add pecans or walnuts for garnishing the cake, if desired, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 489
Total Fat 45.6 g
Saturated Fat 18.5 g
Trans Fat 0.3 g
Cholesterol 99.1 mg
Total Carbohydrates 11.0 g
Dietary Fiber 4.6 g
Total Sugars 3.2 g
Sodium 243.9 mg
Protein 12.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What ingredient swaps can I make in this keto-friendly carrot cake recipe?

Decorated carrot cake on serving board Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

There are several ingredient swaps that can be made in this recipe. To start, if you want to make the cake nut-free, you can swap the almond flour and use sunflower seed flour. You can easily make this by using a spice grinder to grind dry sunflower seeds into a fine powder. (Be sure to avoid over-processing, otherwise it will turn into sunflower seed butter.) Then you'll need to swap out the almond milk for another unsweetened plant milk, like flax or coconut milk. The walnuts can be omitted in the recipe for the nut-free version.

Instead of coconut oil, avocado oil or butter can be used instead. For the sweeteners, erythritol or allulose are also keto-friendly and can be used instead of monk fruit. If you want to go with a lighter option for the topping, you can either leave the cake plain or top it with a simple glaze. To make the glaze, use ½ cup powdered monk fruit sweetener, 2 tablespoons of plant milk, and ½ teaspoon of vanilla. Just whisk together and drizzle it over the cooled carrot cake.

Can I make this carrot cake into cupcakes or a loaf cake?

slices of carrot cake on plates Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

When making this keto-friendly carrot cake, you're not limited to making a standard cake. Cupcakes are a fun option and can allow for easier serving at a party or potluck. Like the cake method, begin by preheating the oven to 350 F. Use parchment liners with a standard cupcake tin so they will release easily. You'll want to fill each liner about ¾ of the way full to allow for rising and bake them for 18-22 minutes, or when a toothpick comes out clean. Let them completely cool before frosting.

To make the carrot cake into a loaf cake, line the pan with parchment paper and fill with the batter. The temperature will also be 350 F and the bake time will be 45-55 minutes. When checking to see if it's done with a toothpick, be sure to check the center of the cake.

To make a double layer round cake, start by doubling the recipe so you have enough batter and frosting. Fill each pan about ⅔ full and place on the same center rack so they bake evenly. Once the cakes have completely cooled, use a sharp serrated knife or a cake leveler to flatten out the domed tops so that the layers stack well. Then add a layer of frosting between the two cakes. You can frost just the top of the double layer cake, or the top and sides for a complete look.

Read More Recipes

Recommended