Rolled Oats Vs Steel Cut: The Pros And Cons Of Each Variety
Here's to oatmeal, the breakfast staple that is as versatile as it is filling. It is a great choice for breakfast (or any meal), but choosing your preferred style of oats can get a bit complicated. Have you found yourself standing in the oatmeal aisle of your local grocery store completely stumped on whether to choose steel-cut oats or rolled oatmeal? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the pros and cons of both oat varieties.
What is the difference between steel-cut and rolled oats? Steel-cut oats are small pieces of oat groats that are toasted. Groats are oat kernels that have been husked off their skin. They are thicker and have more fiber than rolled oats. Rolled oats, on the other hand, are thinner, as they are cut, steamed, and rolled flat.
Steel-cut oats also typically have a longer cooking time, as they are less processed and have a denser makeup. Rolled oats come together more quickly and don't have the same distinct, nutty taste. However, both are wonderful additions to any meal.
When to use rolled oats
When you think of oatmeal, there is a good chance that you're thinking about rolled oats, And for good reason. The thin, starchy oats are quick to cook and have a warm flavor that does well in many recipes. Their convenience and taste are key to their appeal and set them apart from their steel-cut counterparts.
Unlike steel-cut oats, rolled oats only take a few minutes to cook on the stovetop, so you can prepare them quickly when time is of the essence. Additionally, they have a great texture for use in recipes such as homemade crunchy granola and as a topping for apple crisp. They also taste perfectly delicious when baked in the oven or toasted in a pan. Each preparation method brings out something different in the versatile oat. They can be creamy and buttery or perfectly toasty and nutty depending on how they are cooked. However, this does not mean that rolled oats are always the better option. For those in search of a heartier, more satiating option, steel-cut oats are definitely the way to go.
When to go with steel-cut oats
Also known as Irish oats, pinhead oats, or coarse oats, steel-cut oats bear very little resemblance to their rolled counterparts. They look more akin to cut rice than your typical oatmeal, as they are less processed.
Steel-cut oats are a great source of fiber, but are also more time-consuming to cook. They can take about 30 minutes on the stovetop because they need more time to take on moisture. The steel-cut variety can still be used in place of rolled oats in many recipes but does require more prep work, such as pre-boiling. You can also prepare your oats in a slow cooker. (Check out this recipe for slow cooker apple cinnamon steel-cut oats.)
The whole-grain nature of steel-cut oats also makes them perfect for use in various savory recipes if you treat them as you would different styles of rice. A steel-cut oatmeal 'risotto' for example, slow-cooked on the stovetop, sounds like it would be a great addition to any dinner.