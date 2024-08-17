Rolled Oats Vs Steel Cut: The Pros And Cons Of Each Variety

Here's to oatmeal, the breakfast staple that is as versatile as it is filling. It is a great choice for breakfast (or any meal), but choosing your preferred style of oats can get a bit complicated. Have you found yourself standing in the oatmeal aisle of your local grocery store completely stumped on whether to choose steel-cut oats or rolled oatmeal? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the pros and cons of both oat varieties.

What is the difference between steel-cut and rolled oats? Steel-cut oats are small pieces of oat groats that are toasted. Groats are oat kernels that have been husked off their skin. They are thicker and have more fiber than rolled oats. Rolled oats, on the other hand, are thinner, as they are cut, steamed, and rolled flat.

Steel-cut oats also typically have a longer cooking time, as they are less processed and have a denser makeup. Rolled oats come together more quickly and don't have the same distinct, nutty taste. However, both are wonderful additions to any meal.