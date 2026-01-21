Bakery-Worthy Banana Bread Recipe

Banana bread is a true gem in the world of quick bread baking. It utilizes past-its-prime fruit, offers all of the enjoyment of eating cake, and is simple enough for any home baker to whip up when the mood strikes. The moist texture and subtle sweetness imparted by overly ripe bananas likely have a nostalgic flavor for many. Even though this is a popular breakfast and snack bread to prepare at home, there is nothing quite as glorious as a gleaming golden brown banana loaf beckoning from a bakery window. Recipe developer and former pastry chef Julie Kinnaird shares with us her bakery-worthy banana bread, a recipe that she once baked daily to fill the window case of a popular dine-in full-service bakery. The bread has the classic mellow flavor and aroma of bananas, combined with the richness of butter, brown sugar, and sweet pecans. Kinnaird adds a bit of nutmeg and rum extract as a nod to one of her favorite desserts — Bananas Foster. The finished bread has a wonderful cake-like quality, making it perfect for breakfast or dessert.

To give the bread an extra moist texture, Kinnaird uses sour cream in the recipe. This addition adds a tanginess to play against the sweetness of the bananas and helps to create a tender crumb. The finished bread is delicious all by itself, or topped with a bit of butter or jam. Even though it is baked at home, this recipe's unique flavors and superior texture will rival even the prettiest bakery loaf.