Festive Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe
Buttery, rich, tender, and full of lip-smacking peanut butter flavor, these holiday-inspired cookies are a nostalgic treat that never goes out of style. Unlike some peanut butter blossoms that turn out dry or overly firm, these cookies remain soft in the center with a crisp edge, like a deliciously chewy peanut butter drop cookie.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These are a cookie platter must-have. Festive coatings like sanding sugar, holiday nonpareils, or even just a little cinnamon sugar to take them to the next level. They're one of my go-tos for a crowd-pleasing treat that's sure to disappear fast at holiday cookie swaps, family gatherings, or holiday parties." The best part? You can even prep the dough well in advance, so the cookies will be ready to bake and serve whenever you need them — perfect for last-minute entertaining or a little indulgent treat while decorating the house pre-holiday.
Gather the festive peanut butter blossom cookie ingredients
While we did include some optional festive touches, these peanut butter blossoms come together with mainly pantry staples. Unsalted butter and creamy peanut butter are beaten to combine for the rich base of the cookies, giving them a tender texture and strong peanut butter flavor. While you could use crunchy peanut butter for a nutty crunch throughout, make sure to use conventional (not natural) peanut butter varieties for the right texture and flavor.
Dark brown sugar and granulated sugar sweeten the cookies, with brown sugar adding just the right hint of molasses depth and moisture. An egg binds the cookie dough, while vanilla bean paste (or vanilla extract) adds an aromatic touch. For structure, we rely on all-purpose flour, with baking soda to help the cookies lift and spread, and kosher salt to round out the flavors.
To top off the cookies, Hershey kisses add a classic touch, or mini peanut butter cups can be used to double down on the peanut butter flavor. Festive sanding sugars, nonpareils, or cinnamon sugar add an optional, colorful finish, along with a final drizzle of melted chocolate.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Line baking sheets
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
Step 3: Beat butter and peanut butter
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter and peanut butter until smooth.
Step 4: Add sugars
Add the brown and granulated sugars and beat to combine.
Step 5: Beat in the egg and vanilla
Add the egg and vanilla; beat until the mixture is uniform.
Step 6: Add the flour and other dry ingredients
Add flour, baking soda, and salt; beat on lowest possible speed until the mixture is combined to a smooth dough.
Step 7: Scoop dough
Scoop 1-inch balls of dough onto the prepared baking sheets (about 12 per sheet).
Step 8: Roll the cookie dough and coat
Roll to form smooth balls, and if desired, roll into sanding sugar, sprinkles, or cinnamon-sugar to coat.
Step 9: Bake the peanut butter cookies
Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the cookies are puffed and lightly golden brown along the edges.
Step 10: Press in candy
Immediately press a candy into the center of each cookie while hot.
Step 11: Cool and repeat
Transfer cookies to a cooling rack and repeat cookie-making process with the remaining dough, using the same baking sheets after cooling or additional baking sheets.
Step 12: Decorate and plate
Drizzle the finished cookies with melted chocolate if desired, then transfer to a serving platter.
Step 13: Serve the peanut butter blossoms
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|525
|Total Fat
|30.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|57.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|45.7 g
|Sodium
|327.5 mg
|Protein
|10.4 g
What are some tips for the tastiest peanut butter blossoms?
When it comes to making the most delicious peanut butter blossoms, there are some key tips to keep in mind. The first is to choose the right type of peanut butter. While we love natural peanut butter as a spread on toast, it behaves very differently from conventional peanut butter in cookies. The issues? It can separate, causing the cookies to become greasy or overly firm, contains no added sugar (leading to a less tender texture), and can be inconsistent in creaminess from brand to brand.
You'll also want to be mindful when measuring dry ingredients, since too much flour can lead to dense or dry cookies. Always spoon items like flour into a measuring cup, then use a knife or spatula to level off the top for the most consistent results. If you have a kitchen scale, that can make the process even more foolproof. When working the dough, mix just to combine to avoid too much gluten development, which could also make the cookies tough.
Using a portion scoop will provide the most consistent sizing and even baking, and baking just until the cookies are set with lightly golden edges will ensure they remain soft and chewy throughout. If in doubt, always pull them out a minute early.
Can I make peanut butter blossoms in advance?
Peanut butter blossoms have the absolute best texture and flavor on the day of baking, but that's not to say you can't make them ahead. To make the cookie dough in advance, prep as directed, then transfer in bulk to an airtight container, zip-top bag, or plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to two days. When ready to scoop, let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes. This will soften it just enough for an easier time.
You can also scoop, roll, and freeze the balls of dough until firm on a lined baking sheet, then transfer to a freezer-safe zip top bag or container and freeze for up to two months. Thaw in the refrigerator, then coat (if desired) and bake as directed. If you have any trouble getting toppings to stick, brush the balls lightly with water to act as a binder.
Leftover cooled cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to four days, or frozen for up to two months. Thaw at room temperature before enjoying.