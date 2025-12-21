Festive Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buttery, rich, tender, and full of lip-smacking peanut butter flavor, these holiday-inspired cookies are a nostalgic treat that never goes out of style. Unlike some peanut butter blossoms that turn out dry or overly firm, these cookies remain soft in the center with a crisp edge, like a deliciously chewy peanut butter drop cookie.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These are a cookie platter must-have. Festive coatings like sanding sugar, holiday nonpareils, or even just a little cinnamon sugar to take them to the next level. They're one of my go-tos for a crowd-pleasing treat that's sure to disappear fast at holiday cookie swaps, family gatherings, or holiday parties." The best part? You can even prep the dough well in advance, so the cookies will be ready to bake and serve whenever you need them — perfect for last-minute entertaining or a little indulgent treat while decorating the house pre-holiday.