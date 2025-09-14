The Secret To Delicious Pumpkin Muffins With A Protein Kick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Muffins win the convenience award time and time again, whether you need an easy go-to afternoon snack or something quick yet nourishing as you walk out the door on a busy weekday morning. Not all muffins are created equally, of course, and some of them teeter more into dessert territory than they do nutritious breakfast. If you're looking for those muffins that truly do pack a nutritious punch (all while tasting delicious), then these high-protein pumpkin muffins from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn are just the breakfast solution. Made with wholesome ingredients like flax seeds, hemp hearts, pumpkin puree, these muffins are soft and nutty with warm and cozy fall spices (not to mention a satisfying crunch from the slivered almonds and hemp seeds).

Not only do these muffins make for an easy breakfast, but they're also great just about any time of day when you need a little pick-me-up. "I always like to have a batch of healthy muffins on hand for a pre-workout energy source or an afternoon snack," Hahn tells us. And, best of all, you can easily prep these ahead of time to keep on standby throughout the week. "When making these ahead, just let them cool, then place them in an airtight container in the fridge and they will last five days," Hahn says. "To freeze them, place them in a freezer safe container to last up to two months. To reheat, warm in the oven for 10 minutes at 300 F."