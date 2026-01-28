30 Romantic Valentine's Day Dinners To Make For Your Loved Ones
The most romantic time of the year is upon us. Seasonal aisles at the grocery store are brimming with heart-shaped candies of all sorts, floral shops are inundated with orders for roses, and you're tasked with the hardest challenge of the Valentine's Day holiday: securing the all-important dinner reservation. Listen, we're not saying your special someone isn't worthy of that table at a fancy steakhouse or seafood restaurant; we're just saying that you and everyone on planet Earth are vying for that one table, to the point where it's not even worth it. So, maybe take the "easy" way out and make Valentine's Day dinner at home yourself.
But what do you make? Never has the question "So what's for dinner?" struck as much fear into your heart, as you don't want to disappoint your loved ones with something boring or make something that flops.
That's where we come in. We made a list of some of our absolute favorite dishes to prepare for this holiday to appease every eater, whether your loved ones are big fans of steak, seafood, or something entirely different. Some of these dishes require careful attention to detail, resulting in show-stopping creations that will make your sweetheart forget all about those dinner reservations, while others are beginner-friendly, approachable, and perfectly unfussy, allowing you to show your loved ones that you still care while still allotting time for other Valentine's Day activities.
1. Cheesy French Onion Pot Roast
The weather outside is usually frightful around Valentine's Day, but this cheesy French onion pot roast will warm you and your loved ones up in the best of ways. It's packed with layers of flavor, thanks to the seared boneless chuck roast, homemade croutons, copious amounts of onions and cheese, and a rich smattering of herbs.
It's an extra indulgent dish that, while it does take a fair amount of time to prepare, is guaranteed to impress. Just don't blame us if you go back for seconds.
Recipe: Cheesy French Onion Pot Roast
2. Garlic White Wine Spaghetti with Mussels
You don't have to travel to an upscale steakhouse on Valentine's Day to get your hands on a Michelin-level seafood pasta. This simple recipe combines bold flavors — namely garlic, white wine, and fresh herbs — to create a dish that's hearty yet light.
It comes together in under an hour from start to finish, meaning you'll still have time for all of your Valentine's Day date night plans after preparing and eating it.
3. High Protein Marry Me Chicken Pasta
Just because it's Valentine's Day doesn't mean you can't hit all of your nutrition goals — and this high-protein Marry Me chicken pasta dish makes it that much easier.
Not only is the name romantic, but so are the ingredients: chickpea penne (which can be subbed out for regular wheat pasta, if you prefer) is paired with chicken breasts and a flavorful sauce packed with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, Greek yogurt, and Parmesan. It's easy to scale up or down, depending on how many folks are sitting beside you this Valentine's Day.
4. Sydney of The Bear's Perfect Scallops
Scallops might make you think dollar signs, but if you are looking for an affordable yet unfussy and inexpensive dish to serve on Valentine's Day, this "The Bear"-inspired rendition may be just what Cupid ordered.
The seared scallops are served with a simple topping of basil oil, orange-ginger compound butter, and poached green beans. It's guaranteed to have you saying "Yes, Chef!" by the end of the night.
5. Oven to Cast Iron Reverse Sear Steak
All you need for a successful Valentine's Day dinner is a cast-iron skillet, two New York strip steaks, and a dream ... oh, and this recipe. It walks you through the process of dry-aging the cuts yourself before cooking them low and finishing them off with the perfect sear.
Pair them with a dollop of creamy, garlicky mashed potatoes and a decadent chocolate dessert for a meal that'll have your loved ones giving you heart eyes.
6. Spicy Rigatoni Pasta
This pasta gets us all hot and heavy — quite literally. It gets its spice from Calabrian chili paste, which adds not only heat but also brightness and complementary flavors for the other ingredients, which include tomatoes, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese.
You can tailor it depending on your heat preferences, though the dairy does do a fair amount of work in making its spice level approachable. Serve this one on your Valentine's Day table alongside garlic bread and a fresh, light salad for a simple but zesty meal.
Recipe: Spicy Rigatoni Pasta
7. Steamed Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce
Fancy seafood restaurant, who? This dish is bound to have your loved ones fawning over both you and your cooking skills. The snow crab clusters are paired with a savory garlic butter and are cooked in a flavorful broth of Cajun seasoning, fresh herbs, and sherry.
Pulling that crab meat out of those claws and dredging them in butter is bound to be a sensory experience you probably didn't expect to have on Valentine's Day — but that makes them all the more satisfying. Just be sure to keep napkins handy in case things get a little messy.
8. Steak with Whiskey Cream Sauce
Nothing says romantic quite like a steak dinner, but you won't have to compete with every other couple for reservations at your favorite steakhouse when you have this steak and whiskey cream sauce recipe to try.
It yields perfectly seared steaks, a luscious but balanced cream sauce, and plenty of flavor. Swap it out for your favorite zero-proof whiskey if you prefer, and enjoy it alongside roasted veggies and potatoes for a classic and hearty dinner.
Recipe: Steak with Whiskey Cream Sauce
9. Baked Stuffed Shrimp Scampi
Valentine's Day is a popular day for seafood, and this recipe delivers an affordable, seafood-heavy meal that won't break the bank. The plump shrimp are stuffed with a savory focaccia filling before being served atop your pasta of choice.
The result is a bite that's light and enjoyable, but also one that's savory and hits all of your seafood cravings. Just be sure to save some of that extra focaccia for serving alongside the plump shrimp.
Recipe: Baked Stuffed Shrimp Scampi
10. Cast Iron Flank Steak with Chimichurri
If you want to breathe the heat of summer back into your Valentine's Day, try this flank steak recipe. It requires a cast-iron grill pan — meaning you don't have to pull out your grill in the depths of winter — and allows you to bring those succulent steak flavors to your Valentine's Day table.
The steak isn't complete without the herby chimichurri sauce ladled on top; it's so good that you may want to save some extra for later.
11. Basic but Foolproof Whole Roasted Chicken
Sure, a whole roast chicken may not be the most flashy or unique Valentine's Day dinner option out there, but roasting a whole chicken is a task that's quite difficult to do well. Pair it with excitingly flavored sides — like roasted Brussels sprouts, root vegetables, or a fancy potato dish — and you'll have a meal that makes a statement while showing your loved ones that you care about the details.
12. Elevated Chicken Tetrazzini
There's something inherently romantic about this classic Italian-American pasta dish, especially when it comes to this gourmet variation. The wildly flavorful porcini mushrooms are paired with juicy chicken, perfectly cooked pasta, and a creamy sauce — all of the homey flavors you could ever want and more. And nothing says "I love you" quite like leftovers — and we can assure you this dish is just as good on day two as it is on Valentine's Day.
Recipe: Elevated Chicken Tetrazzini
13. Ultra Creamy Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Don't wait in line for a spot at your favorite Italian joint this Valentine's Day; try this chicken Alfredo recipe instead. The chicken is shallow-fried, which gives it the perfect amount of crispiness to contrast the rich and creamy pasta. You can even make your own fettuccine for this recipe; turn it into a whole date night activity between you and your person.
14. Broiled Buttery Lobster Tails
Lobster tails are about as classic a Valentine's Day dish as it comes, and this recipe allows you to bring that steakhouse favorite to your own dining table. The butter topping is delectably spicy and rich, flavored with lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and Dijon, and highlights the naturally buttery, succulent lobster. Pair the tails with a steak for a classic surf and turf or a light salad to contrast their heft.
Recipe: Broiled Buttery Lobster Tails
15. Elevated Steak Alfredo
You don't have to fight with your loved one over whether you want to get reservations at a steakhouse or an Italian restaurant as long as you have this steak Alfredo recipe in your back pocket. Sirloin or strip steak gets seared in a skillet before being topped with a flavorful and buttery shallot, wine, and sun-dried tomato reduction. It's the perfect flavorful pairing for the rich and creamy pasta, and it's guaranteed to satisfy all of your meat and pasta cravings.
Recipe: Elevated Steak Alfredo
16. Lobster Risotto
It's always "lobster tail this" and "surf-and-turf that" on Valentine's Day, but it turns out that this humble sea creature deserves a bit more love. If you want to truly wow that special someone, turn succulent whole lobster and homemade shell stock into a boldly flavored and creamy risotto. Extra Parmesan and a hint of lemon zest will balance out the whole dish, while chopped chives will cut through the richness of both the rice and the protein.
Recipe: Lobster Risotto
17. Miso and Maple-Glazed Ham
If you and that special someone go together like sweet and salty, you'll want to try your hand at that same combo on your Valentine's Day menu. The rich, honeyed flavor of the ham is perfectly contrasted with the umami and salty miso paste and oaky maple glaze. Just make sure not to let any of those drippings go to waste; they'll be repurposed for a sauce later on (which tastes just as good drizzled on mashed potatoes).
Recipe: Miso and Maple-Glazed Ham
18. Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate Glaze
Did you know that pomegranate is an aphrodisiac? Do with that information what you will ... and make this Brussels sprouts recipe with both the seeds and the juice while you're at it.
It's remarkably fresh and light, thanks to the addition of pistachios, balsamic vinegar, pomegranate molasses, and more. Serve it as a side or as fuel for your Valentine's Day activities.
Recipe: Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate Glaze
19. Easy Sheet Pan Surf And Turf
We would be remiss not to include a simplified version of perhaps the most quintessential Valentine's Day dish of them all, surf and turf, on this list. This recipe keeps things easy, as everything — including the shrimp, asparagus, sweet potatoes, and strip steaks — is cooked on the same pan. It's a more veg-forward surf and turf than you may be used to, but it's nonetheless delicious.
Recipe: Easy Sheet Pan Surf And Turf
20. Spicy Bourbon-Rubbed Strip Steak
Give your Valentine's Day dinner a hot and heavy twist with this boozy steak rendition. Bourbon sugar, which is left to infuse for a week beforehand, is paired with Cajun seasoning to create a flavorful crust on the outside of the strip steaks.
This recipe serves four, but you can easily cut it down for just you and that special someone. Seared asparagus, Brussels sprouts, or a basic salad would make an excellent pairing for it.
Recipe: Spicy Bourbon-Rubbed Strip Steak
21. Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
We don't know what's inherently so sexy about it, but there's just something about short ribs that makes us go wild (seriously — anyone else?). This recipe is a classic, flavored with dry red wine, fresh herbs, and, of course, those beautiful, succulent short ribs, which are braised over the course of several hours. It's not a dish you can whip up on a whim, which makes it perfect for preparing and enjoying on a long and winding Valentine's Day evening.
Recipe: Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
22. Osso Buco-Style Beef Shank
We knew we absolutely had to feature an osso buco variation on this list, simply because making it is the definition of an "act of love." In this beef shank recipe, the meat is slow-cooked over several hours with flavorful stock, crushed tomatoes, and a mirepoix until it's fall-off-the-bone tender. You can add potatoes and veggies into the dish to make it a full meal, or just let the protein be the star of the show.
Recipe: Osso Buco-Style Beef Shank
23. Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parm: It's unpretentious and unfussy, yet evokes deep feelings of care and home with every bite — which is the kind of energy we're channeling this Valentine's Day. This recipe is about as beginner-friendly as it gets, calling for store-bought tomato sauce, baked chicken breasts, and a copious amount of mozzarella. The fact that it's not fried makes it easier to eat and ensures you can enjoy your after-dinner plans with your loved ones without the greasy discomfort.
Recipe: Chicken Parmesan
24. Viral Trader Joe's Lobster Pasta
Take your date on a romantic trip to Trader Joe's to pick up the essentials for this simple but elevated pasta dish. The creamy base is made with store-bought lobster bisque and enhanced by roasted onion, garlic, cherry tomatoes, lobster pieces, and spaghetti. It only takes about a half-hour to bring together, and if you're at TJ's anyway, be sure to pick up a little special something for dessert (may we suggest the frozen chocolate lava cakes?)
Recipe: Viral Trader Joe's Lobster Pasta
25. Easy Coq Au Vin
This coq au vin recipe will have you saying "oh là là." Although it sounds like a complex dish to make, these instructions break things down to the basics. Pork lardons, seared with the skin-on chicken thighs, give it a delectable texture and flavor, while the vegetables and wine add heft and an almost floral profile. It's deeply flavorful, yet still approachable for folks who are just dipping their toes into the world of French cuisine.
Recipe: Easy Coq Au Vin
26. Beef Rydberg-Style Steak and Potatoes
"Steak and potatoes" may seem like a usual dish in your household, but this variation is packed with bolder and more sophisticated flavors that make it perfect for serving on Valentine's Day. Filet mignon is topped with a mustard cream sauce, flavored with horseradish, and served alongside perfectly golden pan-fried potatoes and sauteed onions.
Like many of the dishes on this list, it deftly balances being both flavorful and approachable and shows that you don't have to venture too far outside of your comfort zone for a dish that'll woo your special someone.
27. Perfect Boneless Roasted Leg Of Lamb
If you don't make leg of lamb often, well, now is a fine time to break out this special and flavorful protein. It can be a pretty intimidating one to prepare, but this recipe keeps it simple and offers a myriad of ways to pair it with sides. For one, it comes with a recipe for a tangy yogurt-herb sauce and pairs particularly well with fresh, Mediterranean-inspired sides — like a tzatziki potato salad.
28. Reverse-Seared Chateaubriand
One look at this cut of beef and you'll know it's reserved for special occasions like Valentine's Day. While pricey, chateaubriand is worth every penny — provided that you cook it right.
This recipe will walk you through the basics of this center-cut beef tenderloin and show you how to take it from basic to show-stopping. If your loved one wasn't head-over-heels for you before, a well-made chateaubriand is guaranteed to seal the deal.
Recipe: Reverse-Seared Chateaubriand
29. Classic Creamy Tuscan Chicken
If you want a less overplayed twist on the romantic-sounding Marry Me chicken, you've come to the right place. This Tuscan chicken dish, which features chicken, buttery, allium-heavy mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and a white wine-heavy cream sauce, is just what you need when you're looking for a dish that can impress — and double as a weeknight staple. It's one that the whole family (and your sweetheart) will love.
Recipe: Classic Creamy Tuscan Chicken
30. Traditional Beef Wellington
We, too, would fall in love with you if you said you were making a beef Wellington on Valentine's Day. It's a special occasion dish through and through and one that steak lovers can't resist.
Serve it with delectably creamy mashed potatoes to complement the juicy cut, prosciutto filling, umami mushrooms, and crunchy puff pastry coating. The only problem? You'll need to outdo yourself even more next Valentine's Day.
Recipe: Traditional Beef Wellington
Static Media owns and operates Chowhound, Tasting Table, and Mashed.