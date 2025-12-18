Our Miso And Maple-Glazed Ham Is Christmas Dinner-Worthy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A glistening baked ham is often the centerpiece of a holiday table or buffet. There is something so celebratory about the crispy exterior encasing the savory, juicy meat inside. Ham lends itself to so many flavors and preparations, which is likely part of the broad appeal. This miso and maple-glazed ham recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, features a bone-in smoked half-ham, slow-roasted until the skin is crispy, then lacquered with an umami-packed miso and maple glaze that features Japanese sake, whole-grain mustard, and fresh rosemary. The combination of salty, sweet, earthy, and herbaceous components really makes this ham sing in an unconventional way — one that will surely delight your guests.

The miso and maple glaze for this ham can be prepared up to three days in advance, and even the ham itself can have the initial bake the day before festivities, then be brought to room temperature and finished in the oven shortly before serving. The pan drippings and juices are used to make a sauce that captures all of the ham and glaze goodness to be served alongside the finished ham. Leftovers can be sliced and used in sandwiches or chopped for an excellent addition to hash or fried rice.