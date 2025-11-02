Beef Rydberg-Style Steak And Potatoes Recipe

"Steak and potatoes" is synonymous not only with classic American fare but also with endless variations on the pairing around the globe. There is just something so pleasing about a rich and savory cut of juicy steak combined with earthy, starchy, and comforting potatoes. Both steak and potatoes lend themselves to a wide variety of cooking techniques and presentations, so bringing in some cultural significance is a tasty way to approach the dish from a delicious new perspective. When recipe developer Julie Kinnaird thinks about steak and potatoes, she is drawn to a dish from her Swedish roots, known as biff (beef) Rydberg. For this preparation, the steak is cubed and sauteed, as are potatoes and onions, and each component is presented separately on a platter, then served with an egg yolk or a mustard cream sauce to tie all the parts together. Kinnaird takes this same concept, yet uses whole medallions of filet mignon for an elegant and sophisticated take on the dish.

This dish requires a bit of prep work — chopping the vegetables with precision and preparing the sauce — yet several steps may be done in advance to make the actual cooking time flow smoothly. The potatoes and onions can be chopped ahead and refrigerated (potatoes soaked in water, onions covered with plastic wrap), and the sauce will hold up for about 8 hours, with just a touch of gentle whisking to refresh. The dish should be eaten right away once cooked, so having your mise en place is essential for the most delicious results.