This Elevated Steak Alfredo Takes Just 30 Minutes To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Can you believe that fettuccine Alfredo is already over a century old? It became so trendy in the '80s, a time when even Wendy's was selling it, that it's often associated with that decade. It wasn't entirely unknown during the preceding 60 years, though, since Hollywood "It" couple Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford introduced it to the U.S. after returning from their 1920 Roman honeymoon. The recipe has evolved quite a bit as it moved into a new millennium, and may now include such luxurious upgrades as the steak topper you see here.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins describes her steak Alfredo as "one luxe dish," what with its creamy, cheesy sauce and thick, juicy steak slices. The steak doesn't just sit there and look pretty atop a pile of noodles because, as she explains, it also contributes to the sauce. "Those seared tasty brown bits that gather on the bottom of the skillet act as an additional 'happy accident' ingredient in the Alfredo, infusing those salty, peppery, and meaty moments into the sauce [and] enhancing all those fabulous savory and umami elements," she explains. She also cites "the contrasting sharpness of the sun-dried tomatoes and Parmesan with the richness of the cream and unctuous steak," all of which contribute toward making a meal that manages to be both fast and fancy. It's even somewhat economical, too, since it allows you to stretch a single steak far enough to make four servings.