Our Fried Shrimp Po' Boy Recipe Is A Taste Of New Orleans

There's a sandwich to represent just about every type of cuisine and every region of the world out there. For example, there are underrated Italian sandwiches that everyone should know about, types of Russian sandwiches that everyone should try at some point in their lives, and even iconic sandwiches that vary by state. If there's one sandwich that most people associate with Louisiana — and New Orleans specifically — it would no doubt be the classic po' boy.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us, "Po'Boys are, no lie, one of my favorite sandwiches. New Orleans, no lie, is one of my favorite places on the planet." She was inspired by a recent trip to New Orleans (and a general love for the city itself and all its culinary goodness), and thus her fried shrimp po' boy sandwich was born. Watkins describes NOLA cuisine as being "salty, twangy, spicy, savory, with a plethora of tasty textures," and this po' boy recipe is her homage to such a food-driven city. "You'll find the salty, twangy, and spicy elements in the shrimp, the shrimp coating, and the remoulade sauce," she says, "Pleasing and diverse textures are present with the pillowy butter-toasted French loaf, the crisp shredded lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and crunchy-crisp pickle chips." All together, the ingredients not only make for a worthy nod to New Orleans, but they also make for a downright tasty take on a po' boy — one that will hold you over until your next visit to NOLA.