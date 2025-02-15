The Flavors That Make Up Cajun Seasoning

Aromatic and addictive, like tasty Old Bay, Cajun seasoning is almost universal in its applicability. You can sprinkle it on French fries, mix it into a creamy Alfredo sauce, or even blitz it with salt to line the rim of a bloody Mary. It is spicy and savory with an herbaceous, earthy kick that brings depth to any dish. But what exact spices go into Cajun seasoning? After all, much like tea leaves, that reddish dappled bottle of seasoning can be impossible to decipher without a knowing palate (and an ingredients list).

As it turns out, there is no one, official Cajun seasoning blend. Every family, restaurant, and company has their own unique blend. There are, however, a few key ingredients that tend to serve as the core of any Cajun seasoning blend. At its most basic level, Cajun seasoning almost always has black pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Other popular additions include paprika (or smoked paprika), onion powder, white pepper, oregano, and thyme. You can also add salt if you'd like; otherwise, salt your dish separately to suit your tastes. The key to Cajun seasoning is its depth, smokiness, and spiciness. It is, essentially, a skeleton key to the world of Cajun dining, and finding the right combination can unlock the ability to make any number of Louisiana classics, from jambalaya to gumbo, and even a proper low country seafood boil.