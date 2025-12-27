There are nearly endless ways to prepare chicken, and moreover, there are nearly endless ways to infuse flavor into the otherwise very neutral protein. If you're someone who gravitates towards super fresh flavors, then classic Cuban mojo chicken is one dish that deserves a spot in your dinner rotation. This pan-seared Cuban mojo chicken recipe, brought to us by developer Patterson Watkins, hits on all of those staple mojo chicken notes — herby, citrusy, zesty, tangy — resulting in a positively bright and juicy take on the ever-popular protein.

The reason that mojo chicken is so renowned for its fresh flavor largely comes down to the marinade, which is comprised of oil, citrus juices, cilantro, garlic, soy sauce, spices, and even chipotle hot sauce in this recipe. "This mojo sauce and marinade is so good; that long marinating time (overnight) and subsequent pan-dripping sauce positively impact each and every bite," Watkins says. "It's a classic, winning combination of ingredients — citrus, garlic, and cumin. You can't go wrong with that trio." The supporting marinade ingredients (cilantro, oregano, and soy sauce) all lend a hand in transforming plain old chicken into something special. Served with Cuban black beans and yellow rice, this mojo chicken recipe makes for a comforting yet super-flavorful meal that's ideal for just about any occasion.