6 Types Of Russian Sandwiches Everyone Should Try Once In Their Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You're probably familiar with borscht, a sour soup that's served cold and made with dark red beets, but Russia has so many more culinary favorites beyond the famous soup. Fortunately, you don't have to book a plane ticket to try one of these iconic sandwiches. Just head to your local grocery store (or better yet, Russian market) to pick up your ingredients.

Some of these sandwiches are hearty, with ingredients like spicy Russian sausage or fish. Others have a little bit lighter of a feel and can be enjoyed at any time of the day. You can also put your own twist on a Russian classic by switching up your bread or toppings.

If you want to pair your sandwich with something for a heartier lunch, look no further than a potato salad, but try making it Russian-style for something new. You can also include a small dish of raspberries (Russia is the country that grows the most) or a sweet syrniki, a Slavic sweet pancake you can recreate with cottage cheese. All that's left to do is pick which tasty sandwich you want to try first.