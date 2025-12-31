Philly cheesesteaks and Italian beef may be some of the best-known beef sandwiches, but we may have just found a new candidate for best-tasting with this gooey garlic butter steak sandwich recipe. As developer Patterson Watkins says, "There is so much deliciousness going on with this sando!" She continues, "There's something about a creamy horseradish spread and steak/beefy combo — classic, iconic, versatile, scrumptious, perfection — and we got that combo working overtime in this recipe."

It's not just the horseradish and mayonnaise doing the heavy lifting in the steak sauce, however. These are also cornichons to provide some briny tang, plus grainy mustard for extra sharpness and herbs to add color and freshness. The steak itself even contributes to the sandwich above and beyond being a main ingredient, since, as Watkins tells us, "We used its succulent pan drippings to craft a paprika-laced sauteed shallot and garlic topper." The Brie cheese makes for a slightly tangy counterpart to the steak's beefy richness, while the marinated tomatoes are ever-so-slightly tart. Capping things off is a layer of arugula, because you can never go wrong with a little greenery amidst a lot of rich, savory goodness.