Gochujang Vs Gochugaru: What's The Difference Between The 2 Korean Spices?

Whether you're a fan of Korea's variety of flavorful dishes or are just looking to discover new foods, if you're at all tuned into Korean cuisine, chances are you've come across two ingredients that are used quite frequently in many dishes: gochujang and gochugaru. So, what are these coveted staples that are prized in every Korean household, and are now also gaining recognition across the world? Both gochujang and gochugaru are derived from Korean red chili peppers called taeyangcho, and impart an eye-catching fiery red hue to any recipe that you use them in. That's likely as far as their similarities go, as you usually cannot replace one with the other, given their distinct flavors, culinary properties, and applications.

For starters, gochujang is a spicy, fermented pepper paste that develops a subtle sweetness to complement its natural spice during the fermentation process. Gochugaru, on the other hand, is a red pepper powder or flake, and you can typically find both forms at Korean markets. It is the foundational ingredient for making gochujang, which also requires fermented soybean powder, glutinous rice, and a few other ingredients to create a rich, umami-packed paste. You can find varying spice levels of gochujang, which ultimately depend on the amount of chili pepper seeds that are ground into the type of gochugaru used. Gochugaru itself has subtle fruity and smoky notes that add a nice warmth to any dish, but it's less complex than the fermented gochujang. While both gochujang and gochugaru are prized ingredients in the Korean cuisine, their potential is being recognized and celebrated as more creative recipe developers explore ways to showcase these condiments in a multitude of ingenious ways.