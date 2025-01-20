5 Expert Tips For Making The Ultimate Homemade Kimchi

The United States has a growing appetite for Korean cuisine. According to research by Circana, Korean restaurant locations in the U.S. went up by 10% in 2024, with the kimchi dish seeing an 80% increase in popularity. There's no reason for these food trends to slow down in 2025, so we'll likely be seeing a lot more folks making their own kimchi at home.

Kimchi, in some shape or form, has existed for thousands of years. It was invented as a way to store vegetables through the winter, and ancient people found that fermentation imparted a delicious and unique flavor to the produce. The techniques have evolved with time, but the heart remains the same: Kimchi is made up of vegetables that have been slowly fermented in a marinade while sealed in a container.

If you're new to Korean cuisine or looking for a way to switch up your usual veggie routine, kimchi is a fantastic place to start your cooking journey. To help you prepare this recipe at home, Chowhound consulted Sungchul Shim, the chef and owner of Mari and Kochi in New York, where his Korean dining menu has earned a Michelin star. He's shared with us some pointers that you can apply while following along with our own classic napa cabbage kimchi recipe.