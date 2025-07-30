Here's The Problem With Most Store-Bought Kimchi

Sarah Ahn says the first thing to look for when shopping for kimchi is obvious: "Make sure it's from an actual Korean brand — not some random company that doesn't specialize in Korean food," she implores. "It can be made in Korea or locally. From there, it really comes down to trying a few and seeing what you like best," she says. Luckily for us, Ahn discusses store-bought kimchi in her cookbook, "Umma," and she shared a few more of these key insights with Chowhound.

One important question is whether you want to purchase "fresh" or "well-fermented" kimchi. In her book, Ahn explains that "labels will not always specify 'fresh' or 'well-­fermented,' so here are some clues to help figure it out: Fresh kimchi, which hasn't fermented much, will appear crisp and plump, with bright, vibrant colors from the ­seasoning." Fresh kimchi, she says, is great for eating "as is" in a banchan spread, and you could always let it ferment longer if it needs improving. On the other hand, "kimchi that appears lighter in color, less vibrant, and more pruned is very ­fermented. It's often on sale, and it's great if you want to use it now," she says.

As for where to shop, "if you can, buy from a ­mom-and-pop shop that specializes in ­selling kimchi and banchan," Ahn advises. If your town doesn't have such a store, Korean grocery stores such as H Mart are a great option. "Many Koreans purchase kimchi from Costco as well," Ahn writes. "The brand they carry, Jongga, is pretty good."