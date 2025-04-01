13 Trader Joe's Seasonings That Deserve A Spot In Your Spice Cabinet

Although everyone has their preference, the everything bagel is one of the most popular types of bagels out there, largely due to its distinctive seasoning. When Trader Joe's first released its premixed everything bagel seasoning in 2017, it became an instant favorite for many, myself included, and has had a place on my spice rack ever since.

Along with black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced onion, and dried minced garlic, the Trader Joe's take on everything bagel seasoning includes big flakes of sea salt. Unscrewing the lid releases a wonderfully nutty scent, the flavor is a big, salty hit to the taste buds, and the texture is delightfully crunchy. The scent, flavor, and texture are also long-lasting, extending well past "Best By" dates. Beyond using it for bread and other savory baked goods, I use it as a topping for avocado toast, add it to breading for chicken, sprinkle it on tomato soup, and much more, so it works for all manner of dishes.

Although you can make your own "Everything but the Bagel" seasoning at home, it's more efficient to have a premixed version ready to go, especially if it only costs $1.99. They're also a year-round feature on the TJ's spice aisle (unless you live in South Korea, where they're banned on account of the poppy seeds). While there are copycat versions at other stores, I still always go with the OG on account of its long-lasting flavor and texture, plus the cute packaging.