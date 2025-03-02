How Does A Store-Bought Roux Compare To Homemade?
A roux is a thickening agent made by cooking equal parts fat and flour until it's smooth, rich, and creamy. It can be used in any dish that needs more body and a silky finish, which is what makes it a key component of gumbo, étouffée, and béchamel sauce. Making a homemade roux is as simple as whisking butter and flour on a stovetop, but at the end of the day, it's another step in the cooking process, which makes store-bought roux a convenient alternative when you're short on time and energy.
A store-bought roux is a pre-made blend of cooked fat and flour, typically sold in jars or tubs. Just-add-liquid powdered roux products are quite common as well. Store-bought roux can come in different shades — white, brown, and dark — designed to replicate the varying degrees of cooking time and flavor development in a homemade roux.
But how do these handy thickening agents stack up to a homemade roux? Homemade roux generally offers a fresher taste while granting you complete control over its texture and flavor. You can adjust the degree of browning to suit your dish, leading to a more personalized flavor profile. Store-bought roux, while convenient, may lack the richness and freshness of a freshly made version, and you might find that the texture can be less customizable depending on the product. However, for those pressed for time, store-bought options still provide a reliable and quick way to achieve a smooth, creamy consistency.
Tips for improving a store-bought roux
There's nothing inherently wrong with using a store-bought roux, but it might not have that soulful, grandma's-kitchen flair that we all strive to achieve. Luckily, there are a few ways to jazz it up to give it some heart.
If your store-bought roux is lacking body, introduce a little extra butter to bolster its volume for a heartier finish. When you're craving a richer, more full-bodied flavor, a splash of cream or milk can make a world of difference. Just be careful not to add too much so that it doesn't develop a soupy consistency. If you do get carried away, whisk in some flour until it returns to its ideal texture.
To bring more complexity to the flavor of a store-bought roux, consider introducing some aromatics. Sauteing garlic, onions, or fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary in the roux can provide it with rich, savory accents that imitate the warmth of a homemade batch. To amplify its umami notes, add a dash of Worcestershire sauce or a teaspoon of miso paste, and for a touch of sweetness, try a pinch of brown sugar.
Whether you're making a thick and creamy gravy to drown a batch of buttermilk biscuits or preparing a beef and veggie stew for your whole crew, there's nothing wrong with using a store-bought roux. Although its homemade counterpart might reign supreme, there are plenty of ways to make it your own.