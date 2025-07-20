Science Has Determined The Best Cheeses For Melting (And One Of Them's A Fan-Favorite)

Science isn't all beakers and test tubes. It dominates the food world, dictating why certain foods act the way they do, including cheese. There are more kinds of cheese than you can probably name, but they don't all behave the same. For example, there's nothing quite like gooey melted cheese (if a melty grilled cheese with a parmesan crust doesn't get your mouth watering, nothing will). But, not all cheese melts well, such as feta and haloumi. These cheeses are great for grilling and baking because, like a good goat cheese you can bread and bake for a perfect salad topping, they maintain their shape better than others.

Those that do melt like a dream do so because they have a perfect storm of components. Cheese, at least cheese derived from dairy, contains a protein called casein. When milk is turned into cheese, the casein it contains works with water and fat molecules to hold together. This bond, in turn, is directly affected as cheese is heated, causing it to weaken and loosen. Thankfully, because of the nature of casein, the cheese turns gooey rather than liquid. This gives you that perfect melt that makes eating it so enjoyable (and lets you photograph that perfect cheese pull for Instagram). The cheese that has everything it needs for the perfect melt? None other than a fan-favorite cheese found on appetizer menus everywhere: mozzarella.