8 High-Probiotic Foods That Aren't Yogurt

If you pay casual attention to dietary and eating trends, chances are you've heard of probiotics and perhaps thought about squeezing more of them into your diet (even if you don't exactly know what they do). The CliffsNotes version is that probiotics are microorganisms like bacteria or yeast — and don't be spooked, as they're considered a good type of bacteria to get into your body.

Probiotics are good for your gut health, balancing out any bad bacteria and helping to fight off potential illnesses. They're generally good for your digestion and can help against inflammation while also preventing diarrhea. They're especially good if you've had an illness that may have weakened your gut health — for example, if an illness (or the antibiotics used to treat it) killed off some of those bad bacteria, probiotics can add them back.

Technically speaking, probiotics aren't a food themselves, but rather, they're microbes that can be found in certain foods. They're often found in fermented foods (sometimes called cultured foods) and some dairy products; the words "live active cultures" on food labels can also indicate that they're present. Perhaps the most commonly cited way to ingest probiotics is through eating yogurt, but here are eight alternative foods that can get those helpful bacteria in. Take note that we've left drinks off this list, but a few options in that category include kefir (a yogurt-y fermented drink), kombucha (tea fermented with yeast), and sometimes buttermilk, although not all varieties have probiotic benefits, so check the label.