Give Leftover Rotisserie Chicken New Life And Make This Chilled Soba Salad

Rotisserie chicken is one of the best staples to have in your refrigerator at all times. Not only is it delicious hot and straight from the market, but it is the perfect canvas for creating leftover dishes upon, including tacos, casseroles, sandwiches, and soups. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares one of her favorite ways to highlight this handy and tasty ingredient in her chilled soba salad with leftover rotisserie chicken recipe. "I love having leftover rotisserie chicken because it allows me to put together a meal that tastes like it took lots of time and effort to prepare, but saves the step of cooking the protein," Kinnaird says. She particularly drew inspiration for this recipe from eating cold noodle dishes in Japan that had simple ingredients but were packed with flavor. In this case, hearty soba noodles pair up with the chicken, a creamy and slightly spicy sesame miso dressing, and plenty of fresh, crunchy, and colorful vegetables.

This recipe also has steps that can be done in advance to add to the ease of preparation. The noodles can be cooked ahead and chilled, the vegetables can be prepped, and the dressing mixed and ready to go. Simply combine everything with enough time before serving to allow the flavors to blend. This chilled salad is a dreamy dish for hot summer nights, picnics, or anytime that you want to give leftover rotisserie chicken an elevated glow-up.