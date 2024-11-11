What Makes Campari Different From Aperol?

When it comes to Italian liqueurs, you'd be hard-pressed to find any two more iconic than Campari and Aperol. Both are key ingredients in some of the most essential Italian cocktails, including the Negroni and the spritz. And while experienced cocktail enthusiasts may be familiar with their distinctions, it's easy to be confused by their similarly bright colors, bitter flavor profiles, and functionality in drinks. So what is it, exactly, that sets these two liqueurs apart?

Let's start with their similarities. Both Campari and Aperol are considered apéritifs, meaning that are traditionally meant to be enjoyed prior to a meal to activate one's appetite. They are also both technically members of the amaro family of bitter, herbaceous Italian liqueurs, although amaros are more typically associated with after-dinner digestifs. Both are also known to have acerbic, citrusy, and floral notes, though the intensity and complexity of these flavor profiles differ.

Though either liqueur makes for a wonderful addition to a bright, summery cocktail to sip near the sea, Campari and Aperol are generally associated with different drinks. They are further differentiated by their origins, appearances, alcohol content, and, most importantly, their similar but still distinct flavors.