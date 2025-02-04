Loaded Baked Potato Cheese Ball Recipe
If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer that's bursting with flavor and perfect for game day, this loaded baked potato cheese ball is a must-try. This creamy, ultra-savory dish combines the richness of cream cheese and sour cream with crispy bacon, sharp white cheddar, and fresh chives, transforming the iconic flavors of a loaded baked potato into a spreadable, shareable treat. To elevate it even further, the chilled cheese ball is coated in a generous layer of additional chives, crispy bacon, and cheddar, ensuring a burst of flavor in every bite. Serve it with crispy smashed potatoes and buttery crackers for a showstopping centerpiece that's guaranteed to be the talk of any gathering.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This loaded baked potato cheese ball is the ultimate appetizer. Rich, cheesy, salty, and creamy, the savory flavors pop against the freshness of chives and the crunch of smashed, roasted potatoes for the perfect balance. Plus, it's incredibly easy to throw together at a moment's notice, or you can even make it in advance." Game day snacks don't get much better than that!
Gather the ingredients for this loaded baked potato cheese ball
To make this loaded baked potato cheese ball, you'll need some key ingredients and seasonings to ensure maximum flavor. To start, small potatoes are boiled in salted water until tender, then smashed, drizzled with olive oil and butter for even browning and crispness, and roasted until deep golden brown. They're the perfect crunchy vessels for scooping up the cheese ball. Feel free to use any small potatoes you can find, or cut up larger potatoes and smash in the same way if needed.
The base of the cheese ball is full-fat cream cheese, which creates a rich and creamy texture. Sour cream adds a creamy tanginess that pairs well with the sharp, salty bite of cheddar cheese, and also smooths out the texture of the cheese ball for a spreadable consistency. The mixture is enhanced with salt, black pepper, and garlic powder, along with fresh chives for a fresh, oniony bite and pop of color. Crispy bacon bits are mixed throughout for a textural contrast and salty kick. Additional chives, cheddar, pepper, and bacon are used to coat the cheese ball for an eye-catching finish and added flavor.
Step 1: Boil water
Bring a pot with at least 3 inches of water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil.
Step 2: Add potatoes
Add potatoes and cook for 20 minutes or until fork tender.
Step 3: Shred cheese
In the meantime, finely shred cheddar cheese.
Step 4: Prepare cheese ball
In a medium bowl, stir to combine cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, ¼ teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons chopped chives until smooth.
Step 5: Add cheese and bacon
Add in half of the cheddar cheese and half of the bacon. Stir to combine.
Step 6: Form a ball
Transfer the cheese mixture to a piece of plastic wrap and wrap tightly to form a ball.
Step 7: Refrigerate
Refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 8: Mix toppings
Transfer remaining cheese, bacon, pepper, and chives to plate and mix to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 9: Preheat oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 10: Line a baking sheet
Line a standard baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 11: Drain the potatoes
When ready, drain the potatoes.
Step 12: Transfer to sheet pan
Halve any large potatoes, then transfer to prepared sheet pan.
Step 13: Smash potatoes
Use a small jar, mug, or measuring cup to smash potatoes until flattened to ½-inch thickness.
Step 14: Season potatoes
Drizzle potatoes evenly with melted butter and olive oil; sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.
Step 15: Bake
Bake the potatoes for 45 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.
Step 16: Coat cheese ball
Unwrap the cheese ball and roll in cheese and bacon mixture to coat.
Step 17: Transfer to serving platter
Transfer the cheese ball to a serving platter.
Step 18: Assemble platter and serve
Surround the cheese ball with hot potatoes and crackers, sprinkling with any remaining cheese and bacon mixture. Serve immediately.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon + ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 ½ pounds small potatoes
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon cracked black pepper, divided
- ¼ cup chopped fresh chives, divided
- ½ pound bacon, cooked and finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Optional Ingredients
- Buttery crackers, for serving
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|323
|Total Fat
|26.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|58.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|1.8 g
|Sodium
|322.0 mg
|Protein
|8.7 g
How far in advance can I prepare the cheese ball?
If you're trying to get ahead of your party prep, this cheese ball is a perfect make-ahead appetizer. You can prepare the cheese ball up to two days in advance, then take it out of the refrigerator right before serving. Simply wrap the cheese ball tightly with plastic wrap or transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate until you're ready to serve. For the freshest presentation, wait to coat the cheese ball with the bacon, chive, and cheddar mixture just before serving.
For the accompanying potatoes, it's best to roast them on the day of serving to achieve the crispiest texture. However, if time is tight, you can roast them ahead of time. After roasting, let the potatoes cool completely before storing them in an airtight container or zip-top bag. When ready to serve, spread them out on a baking sheet and reheat in a preheated 375 F oven until crispy and heated through. This should help restore their crunchy texture.
What else can I serve with this cheese ball?
In addition to crispy roasted potatoes and buttery crackers, there are plenty of other delicious dippers that pair wonderfully with this loaded baked potato cheese ball. To add variety and cater to different tastes, consider serving a colorful mix of fresh crudités, like carrot sticks, celery, cucumber slices, or bell pepper strips. Toasted crostini or slices of baguette offer a hearty and crunchy option, while tortilla chips or pita chips provide a sturdy base for scooping.
For a sweet and savory contrast, include crisp apple slices to balance the cheesy, bacony flavors with a refreshing, juicy bite. Pretzels are another good choice, adding a satisfying salty crunch. If you want to get creative, offer waffle fries or thick-cut potato chips as a fun alternative to the smashed potatoes. Whatever you choose to serve with it, this cheese ball is guaranteed to be a hit. You can even spread the leftovers onto a bagel for breakfast the next day.