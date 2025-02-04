Loaded Baked Potato Cheese Ball Recipe

If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer that's bursting with flavor and perfect for game day, this loaded baked potato cheese ball is a must-try. This creamy, ultra-savory dish combines the richness of cream cheese and sour cream with crispy bacon, sharp white cheddar, and fresh chives, transforming the iconic flavors of a loaded baked potato into a spreadable, shareable treat. To elevate it even further, the chilled cheese ball is coated in a generous layer of additional chives, crispy bacon, and cheddar, ensuring a burst of flavor in every bite. Serve it with crispy smashed potatoes and buttery crackers for a showstopping centerpiece that's guaranteed to be the talk of any gathering.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This loaded baked potato cheese ball is the ultimate appetizer. Rich, cheesy, salty, and creamy, the savory flavors pop against the freshness of chives and the crunch of smashed, roasted potatoes for the perfect balance. Plus, it's incredibly easy to throw together at a moment's notice, or you can even make it in advance." Game day snacks don't get much better than that!