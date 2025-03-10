The Must-Have Bitters To Have On Hand For Classic Cocktails At Home

Once used for medicinal purposes, today's flavor-packed cocktail bitters are spice-laden, herbal extracts that can transform a drink with a mere drop or two. As the name suggests, the alcoholic tinctures lend a bitter taste and a robust depth of flavor to particularly alcohol-forward cocktails. Bitters range in flavor from simple citrus and floral lavender to rich cocoa and spicy walnut. But if you're looking to build a well-equipped bar cart at home, there are a few bitters that are called for in cocktail recipes again and again. To learn which bitters are must-haves at home, Chowhound spoke exclusively with journalist and cocktail expert Caroline Pardilla who has made a serious study of the subject in her new book, "Margarita Time."

According to Pardilla, there are three types of bitters you need to have on hand to make several classic cocktails at a moment's notice: Angostura bitters, Peychaud's bitters, and orange bitters. "Angostura, an aromatic bitters around since the late 19th century, is actually called out in classic cocktail recipes like the Manhattan and the Old Fashioned," Pardilla explains. This tiny bottle of bitters lends cocktails a spicy, citrus peel taste. Cherry-colored Peychaud's, on the other hand, is needed for Sazerac and Vieux Carré thanks to its notes of anise. "If you just have those two, you're good," says Pardilla. "But if you have room for one more, get orange bitters whose citrus notes can brighten up everything from a martini to a margarita."