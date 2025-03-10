The Must-Have Bitters To Have On Hand For Classic Cocktails At Home
Once used for medicinal purposes, today's flavor-packed cocktail bitters are spice-laden, herbal extracts that can transform a drink with a mere drop or two. As the name suggests, the alcoholic tinctures lend a bitter taste and a robust depth of flavor to particularly alcohol-forward cocktails. Bitters range in flavor from simple citrus and floral lavender to rich cocoa and spicy walnut. But if you're looking to build a well-equipped bar cart at home, there are a few bitters that are called for in cocktail recipes again and again. To learn which bitters are must-haves at home, Chowhound spoke exclusively with journalist and cocktail expert Caroline Pardilla who has made a serious study of the subject in her new book, "Margarita Time."
According to Pardilla, there are three types of bitters you need to have on hand to make several classic cocktails at a moment's notice: Angostura bitters, Peychaud's bitters, and orange bitters. "Angostura, an aromatic bitters around since the late 19th century, is actually called out in classic cocktail recipes like the Manhattan and the Old Fashioned," Pardilla explains. This tiny bottle of bitters lends cocktails a spicy, citrus peel taste. Cherry-colored Peychaud's, on the other hand, is needed for Sazerac and Vieux Carré thanks to its notes of anise. "If you just have those two, you're good," says Pardilla. "But if you have room for one more, get orange bitters whose citrus notes can brighten up everything from a martini to a margarita."
Unexpected ways to add bitters to classic cocktails
When added in dashes, bitters bring a powerful flavor that matches the potent taste of strong liquor. But Caroline Pardilla has a few fun techniques to slightly temper the taste. One of her favorite methods to incorporate bitters into a cocktail comes from author, spirits educator, and "ice expert," Camper English. "Add five dashes to each ice cube well and fill with water. Then as the ice cube melts, it slowly flavors the cocktail," Pardilla explains. This technique works perfectly for cocktails that are best sipped slowly, like the Old Fashioned.
Another tip, especially if you have a few fun ice cube trays at home, is to freeze water with several drops of bitters along with other flavorful ingredients or garnishes. This is especially visually pleasing as a large, square ice cube or sphere, dropped into your drink. Try brandied cherries and Angostura bitters for your Manhattan or Old Fashioned, Peychaud's bitters and anise stars for your Sazerac, or citrus bitters and citrus peels for your dry martini.
For a light mocktail, add bitters to club soda
A good bottle of cocktail bitters is the bar cart staple that upgrades your soda. According to Caroline Pardilla, Angostura bitters with club soda is already a beloved combination. But because club soda is neutral, this is a great opportunity to play with the wide range of flavors you can find in the world of bitters. Try grapefruit, rhubarb, peach, plum, or even mint bitters to add dimension as well as a small kick of liquor to your go-to bubbly.
To spice things up even further, Pardilla recommends going beyond club soda. "Celery bitters in tonic water complements the quinine, orange bitters in grapefruit soda for an extra citrus pop, or Peychaud's with root beer to play up that licorice note," she explains. "And if you have mole bitters, dash a few into your cola." Now that you know the formula, a world of fun can follow. Try adding a drop of cardamom bitters to your soda or lavender bitters to your sparkling lemonade. The possibilities are truly endless.