6 Cocktails Perfect For Sipping By The Fireplace This Holiday Season

Whether you have a real deal wood fireplace or just the warm glow of the iconic electronic (and now streaming) yule log in your home, drinks around the fire help to create one cozy tableau. The right spirit is enough to transport your own spirit to an après-ski chalet, to a distinguished mahogany library, or even to a bubbling, heart-shaped hot tub.

As with all culinary desires, whatever you crave is ultimately the thing you should taste. If a tropical Miami Vice cocktail is just the incongruous thing to get you in a wintery mood, then so be it. But if you are looking for a little holiday flavor inspiration, then you can get a little closer to the reindeer's nose. These seasonal sips are just the thing to make the most wonderful time of the year even more merry and bright — or at least a whole lot boozier.