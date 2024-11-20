What Are Bitters And How Do You Use Them In Cocktails?

While many people think of, say, gin or whiskey when they think of cocktails, several of these drinks just wouldn't be the same if it weren't for a drop or two of bitters. These herbal extracts are tiny in amount but mighty in flavor, and they can change a drink from basic to beautifully complex. Bitters have a long history and started, as so many other drinks have, as medicinal tonics. While there are still some medicinal aspects to certain types of bitters, many now are just used for their flavor.

The fact that you only need a dash or so of these bitters, and the fact that they're very much like a culinary flavoring and not a drink themselves, means they're easier to obtain. They're also very versatile and don't have to be restricted to just flavoring alcohol. If you want to up your drink-mixing game, and you haven't yet explored bitters, now's the time to do so. Here's a look at what bitters are and how you use them in cocktails.