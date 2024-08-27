Curried Deviled Eggs With Pickled Carrots Recipe
If you are a fan of bold flavors and are looking for an unusual twist on the classic deviled eggs, then these curried deviled eggs with pickled carrots are the perfect appetizer to serve at your next gathering. The combination of the creamy, spiced egg yolks and tangy pickled carrots will give your guests a nice flavor surprise. The curry brings a warm and fragrant flavor, while the yogurt provides a creaminess and slight tanginess to the egg yolk filling. The combination of sweetness and acidity in the homemade pickled carrots cut through the richness of the eggs, and the carrots also contrast the creaminess with a pleasant crunch and texture.
If you're gathering with a large group, this recipe is easy to double or triple. Plus, the majority of this recipe can be prepared the day before, giving you more time to get ready without the hustle. Recipe developer Milena Manolova has a helpful tip: "To stabilize the eggs on a serving plate, cut a piece of baking paper to the size of the plate, scrunch it up, unfold it, place it on the plate, and add the eggs on top."
The ingredients you need for this recipe are apple cider vinegar, a carrot, granulated sugar, salt, fresh eggs, yogurt, yellow mustard, curry powder, black pepper, and cilantro.
Step 1: Shave the carrot
Shave the carrot into thin strips using a potato peeler.
Step 2: Cut carrot stripes
Take a few of the strips, place them on top of each other, and cut lengthwise into roughly ⅛-inch wide stripes.
Step 3: Fill a jar with the carrot stripes
Place the strips in a clean jar.
Step 4: Combine the ingredients for the marinade
In a saucepan, combine ¼ cup water, the apple cider vinegar, sugar, and ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 5: Bring to а boil
Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute.
Step 6: Pour the marinade over the carrots and close with a lid
Pour the marinade over the carrots, filling the jar to the top and making sure that all of the carrot pieces are submerged. Close tightly and let the carrots pickle for at least 4 hours.
Step 7: Boil the water for the eggs
Boil a pot of water.
Step 8: Boil the eggs
Place the eggs in the boiling water. Cover with a lid and boil for 1 minute. Turn off the heat and let the eggs sit in the hot water for 12 minutes.
Step 9: Place the eggs in ice water
Remove the eggs from the water and place them in a bowl. Add ice and cold water to stop the cooking process.
Step 10: Peel the eggs
Remove the shells from the eggs.
Step 11: Slice the eggs
Cut the eggs in half lengthwise.
Step 12: Remove the yolks
To remove the egg yolks, slightly stretch the sides of the egg, and the yolk should easily come out.
Step 13: Combine the ingredients for the egg yolk filling
Add the egg yolks, yogurt, mustard, curry powder, ½ teaspoon salt, black pepper, and cilantro to a bowl.
Step 14: Mash the ingredients until smooth and creamy
Mash everything with a fork.
Step 15: Place the egg yolk filling in a piping bag
Transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a star nozzle (or any kind you have).
Step 16: Pipe the filling in each egg white cavity
Pipe the egg yolk mixture into each egg white cavity.
Step 17: Add pickled carrot and fresh cilantro on top
Garnish each deviled egg with pickled carrots and extra chopped cilantro, if desired.
Curried Deviled Eggs With Pickled Carrots
Deviled eggs are a timeless party appetizer, and this recipe reimagines the classic by adding curry powder and pickled carrots to the egg yolks.
Ingredients
- 1 medium carrot
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 10 eggs
- ⅓ cup yogurt
- 2 teaspoons yellow mustard
- ½ teaspoon curry powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, plus more, for optional garnish
Directions
- Shave the carrot into thin strips using a potato peeler.
- Take a few of the strips, place them on top of each other, and cut lengthwise into roughly ⅛-inch wide stripes.
- Place the strips in a clean jar.
- In a saucepan, combine ¼ cup water, the apple cider vinegar, sugar, and ½ teaspoon salt.
- Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute.
- Pour the marinade over the carrots, filling the jar to the top and making sure that all of the carrot pieces are submerged. Close tightly and let the carrots pickle for at least 4 hours.
- Boil a pot of water.
- Place the eggs in the boiling water. Cover with a lid and boil for 1 minute. Turn off the heat and let the eggs sit in the hot water for 12 minutes.
- Remove the eggs from the water and place them in a bowl. Add ice and cold water to stop the cooking process.
- Remove the shells from the eggs.
- Cut the eggs in half lengthwise.
- To remove the egg yolks, slightly stretch the sides of the egg, and the yolk should easily come out.
- Add the egg yolks, yogurt, mustard, curry powder, ½ teaspoon salt, black pepper, and cilantro to a bowl.
- Mash everything with a fork.
- Transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a star nozzle (or any kind you have).
- Pipe the egg yolk mixture into each egg white cavity.
- Garnish each deviled egg with pickled carrots and extra chopped cilantro, if desired.
What other ingredients work well in curried deviled eggs?
If you are not a fan of cilantro, finely chopped green onions or chives are a great alternative. Ginger will pair well with the curry flavor. You can add pickled ginger instead of the carrot, or mix fresh or dried ginger into the egg yolk mixture. Chopped nuts, such as cashews, can add a crunchy texture and nuttiness. Pickled mustard seeds will nicely complement the creamy curried egg yolk filling. Adding just a bit on top will give the dish a bright and tangy flavor.
Crispy onions, pickled onions, and even caramelized onions will pair wonderfully with curry. Also, if you prefer to use more traditional ingredients, replace the yogurt with mayonnaise. If you love a bit (or a lot!) of heat in your food, adding some chile peppers, either fresh or pickled, will bring that desired heat to each bite.
What are some tips for making deviled eggs ahead and storing them correctly?
There are a few things you can do to make this recipe in advance. First, you can boil the eggs and store them in the fridge for a few days until you are ready to make the deviled eggs. Also, you can boil the eggs, make the filling, and store everything well covered or in a sealed container and finish making them the next day — it's like a mini prep the day before. The pickled carrots can be stored in the fridge for up to a month, so you can make a bigger batch and have some nicely pickled veggies ready to use.
Once you make the deviled eggs, you can store them in an airtight container for up to three or four days. It's important to cover the deviled eggs well while storing them in the fridge because curry has a strong aroma. If the eggs are left uncovered, it can cause the whole fridge and other items to absorb the smell of curry.