Curried Deviled Eggs With Pickled Carrots Recipe

If you are a fan of bold flavors and are looking for an unusual twist on the classic deviled eggs, then these curried deviled eggs with pickled carrots are the perfect appetizer to serve at your next gathering. The combination of the creamy, spiced egg yolks and tangy pickled carrots will give your guests a nice flavor surprise. The curry brings a warm and fragrant flavor, while the yogurt provides a creaminess and slight tanginess to the egg yolk filling. The combination of sweetness and acidity in the homemade pickled carrots cut through the richness of the eggs, and the carrots also contrast the creaminess with a pleasant crunch and texture.

Advertisement

If you're gathering with a large group, this recipe is easy to double or triple. Plus, the majority of this recipe can be prepared the day before, giving you more time to get ready without the hustle. Recipe developer Milena Manolova has a helpful tip: "To stabilize the eggs on a serving plate, cut a piece of baking paper to the size of the plate, scrunch it up, unfold it, place it on the plate, and add the eggs on top."