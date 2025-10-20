The Hands-Down Best Way To Store Vermouth For Long Lasting Freshness

Fans of making classic cocktails at home that include vermouth, whether it's a Manhattan or a martini, often miss a crucial step that may keep them from crafting the best possible version of these drinks. You can nail the perfect ratio, the best ingredients, and the right amount of mixing and still find the drink is a touch lackluster. That may be due to oxidized vermouth. If you're unfamiliar with this problem, we need to first dig into vermouth itself. It's a fortified wine as opposed to a liqueur, and like its unfortified counterpart, vermouth can begin to change for the worse once it's been exposed to air. It can lose its vibrancy and potentially develop bitter or musty flavors. A simple solution is to keep open vermouth in the refrigerator to help slow down those changes.

This is especially important if you like to drink vermouth on its own or are making a cocktail that showcases this wine, like a reverse Manhattan, which switches the ratios of rye or bourbon to vermouth, or a 50-50 martini that ups the amount of dry vermouth in the drink. But there's more to know about how to store vermouth even before you pop open the bottle.