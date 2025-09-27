20 Absolute Best Tailgate Snacks At Trader Joe's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every sports fan recognizes the distinct crispness in the air, the swell of numbered jerseys, and the faint smell of cheap beer that together mark the beginning of the football season. While cities like Milwaukee make parking lot pre-gaming a multi-sport event, tailgating is best known for preceding football games; the large stadiums flanked by vast parking lots filled with vans, grills, and coolers. Serving as a way for fans to party together without the confinement of a ticketed seat, tailgating has become an integral part of the season — and, for many, an art form to be mastered.

A good tailgate has chips, dips, and plenty of beverages, but a great tailgate has a grill filled with enough brats and burgers to share with a crowd. Even the smallest grate can handle a lot more than just meaty handhelds, though, and with Trader Joe's unique variety of prepared foods, you can easily level up your tailgating spread. To make football season easier, we rounded up all of the best tailgating snacks at Trader Joe's. To qualify, each item must be able to be eaten as-is or warmed on the grill. We even included a few breakfast options for the early morning crowd, because for some of us, there's no better way to start a Sunday than surrounded by other football fans.