21 Trader Joe's Crackers, Ranked
Whether they're rounding out an elegant charcuterie board, gracing a cheese plate, or kept on hand for a quick snack, crackers are a pantry essential. They add saltiness to sweet foods, provide textural contrast for dips, and can even stand in for breadcrumbs when crushed up. Crackers can thicken soups, top casseroles, make crab cakes, fuel hiking trips, and transform kitchen miscellany into a put-together snack. When unexpected visitors drop by, you can top a stash of crackers with sliced cheese, and in a flash, you've got the perfect nibbles to welcome your guests. While inexpensive, they easily elevate any gathering. So, you should always have a box of crackers in your pantry–-but which to choose? We ranked 21 of Trader Joe's low-priced cracker options for flavor and texture. See how they stacked up and find out which cracker came out on top.
21. Chile Crackers
Trader Joe's Chile Crackers are made with wheat and crushed chile pepper and the label boasts that they have a "significant amount of heat". As a lover of spicy food — from wasabi to unusual hot sauces – I had high hopes for this one. Unfortunately, these didn't meet my expectations. To start with, they are really dry. One bite left my mouth more parched than the driest desert mesa. They're spicy, but lack a depth of flavor to back up the spice — all burn and no yum. These were slightly better with creamy toppings like sour cream dip, but ultimately they weren't great on their own and the topping options are limited. I wanted to like these, but they've clearly landed in last place.
20. Gluten Free Crispbread
The Gluten-Free Norwegian Crispbread is a rustic, seed-based cracker made with oat flakes, sunflower, sesame, and flax seeds held together with honey, vegetable fiber, and oil. The ingredient list is reasonably healthy and gluten-free, but those are the only advantages. These are unpleasantly dry and extremely crumbly and have a rough, seedy texture with very little satisfying crunch. It's difficult to hide the lackluster flavor with cheese or dips since they're not strong enough to stand up to dipping and fall apart under heavy toppings. The only thing keeping this choice from the bottom ranking is how unbelievably dry those chile crackers are and that their gluten-free-friendliness gives these a slight edge.
19. Seeds & Grains Crispbread
The Seeds and Grains Norwegian Crispbread is similar to the gluten-free crispbread, with a few additions. It also has sunflower, sesame, and flax seeds but uses oatmeal, rye flour, spelt, and wheat bran to hold it all together. These are slightly sturdier than the gluten-free version but still quite crumbly, so they also struggle to hold up to dips and toppings. These outrank the gluten-free crispbread slightly in texture and flavor. The wholemeal rye flour adds earthy sweetness, and the rough-hewn texture has an almost appealing homemade quality. The flavor isn't bad, but it's just not good either. Overall, it's neither a practical nor pleasant cracker, landing it at number 20.
18. Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Crackers
Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Crackers are wheat and oat crackers baked with Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Seasoning: a beloved mix of garlic, onion, caraway, poppy, and sesame seeds. They have bold onion and poppy seed flavor plus a strong dose of caraway. It's almost too much to eat on its own, and finding toppings for such a pungent cracker may pose a challenge. The caraway is so prominent that it's reminiscent of Jewish rye, so it would pair nicely with smoked brisket, cured beef, or deli meats. This cracker outranks crispbread because it's interesting and tasty, but the topping challenge puts it at 18th.
17. Pita Bite Crackers with Sea Salt
Organic Pita Bite Crackers with Sea Salt are like tiny pitas that have been toasted for a long time. They have a strong flour flavor that harkens back to their pita bread roots. These are more crunchy than crispy — almost aggressively so. It's a hearty, sturdy cracker so it works well as a dipper for hummus or other thick dips, particularly anything from Mediterranean or Middle Eastern cuisine. They're are also versatile enough to experiment with since they have a neutral flavor, but that doesn't add much to the food they're accompanying. They are easier to top than the Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Crackers, but the texture and flavor are a bit lackluster, placing them at number 17.
16. Multigrain Pita Bite Crackers with Flax Seeds
Trader Joe's Multigrain Pita Bite Crackers are a slightly better version of the original Pita Bites. The multigrain version has more flavor and a more exciting texture thanks to the addition of rye, sunflower seeds, spelt, and oat bran. These add depth and complexity that the original lacks. But like the plain pita crackers, the Multigrain Pita Bites are still extremely crunchy and have a distinctly bready flavor. They're not tempting as a standalone snack option, but the flavor is subdued enough for a variety of toppings. The hard texture and bready flavor are difficult to get past, though. Other crackers on this list have superior texture, taste, or both, placing the Multigrain Pita Bites firmly at number 16.
15. Classic Original Water Crackers
These are standard water crackers — essentially an edible canape plate. Traditionally made with water rather than fat, water crackers don't have a lot to offer beyond texture. They're probably the world's most boring crackers. But like vanilla ice cream, its plainness is its virtue. Water crackers are so neutral that they work for nearly any topping. They won't alter the subtle notes of a pricey Brie or get in the way of caviar. They just sit in the background and let the topping shine. As water crackers go, Trader Joe's are a good option. These score high on versatility and texture, but for better or worse, water crackers are the Plain Janes of the cracker world, destined to be outshined by more exciting products.
14. Four Cracker Assortment
Trader Joe's Four Cracker Assortment contains four types of individually wrapped crackers: plain water crackers, pepper water crackers, and "entertainer crackers" (flaky wheat crackers) in plain and vegetable flavors. The water crackers are on par with the standalone version, and the pepper ones have the same toasty crispness plus a warm zing that makes them easy to pair with a myriad of flavors. The wheat entertainer crackers are flaky and slightly sweet, and the vegetable entertainer crackers are a little more savory. The convenience of getting an assortment of crackers is great for entertaining. None of the crackers are extraordinary or unusual, nor are they something you'd be likely to eat on their own, so they rank below more snackable options.
13. Savory Squares
These small, cheese-flavored crackers look and taste like a quieter version of Cheez-It crackers. They swap the neon orange color and fluorescent cheese flavor for natural turmeric coloring and a more authentic taste. These also forgo the wheat and dairy ingredients in favor of seed and nut flour flavored with garlic, yeast, and rosemary. It's more of a snacking cracker, as they are too small to top but great to dip. These may even be an improvement on standard cheddar crackers. They're impressively cheesy and tender considering they're vegan and gluten-free. The texture is a tad mealy at first, but blink and you'll have eaten half the box. These outscore water crackers for being more snackable and more shareable as you can serve these to a mixed-gluten crowd and everyone will enjoy them.
12. Sourdough Rye Crisps
Sourdough Rye Crisps are small, delicate rounds made from thin slices of sourdough rye bread. They're very salty with a strong malty rye flavor, a twinge of sourness from the fermented sourdough, and a little sweetness from rye berries. They are delightfully crunchy and satisfyingly toothful, so they're great for snacking if (like me) your favorite part of snack mix is the pumpernickel slices. They fall apart easily, making them a challenge to top or dip, but are an excellent addition to nut mix, and a fabulous stand-in for croutons to add crunch to salads. People who like rye will enjoy these, but they may not be for everyone. That, combined with a limited range of uses, ranks them lower than more versatile crowd-pleasing choices.
11. Wheat Crisp Crackers
This small, crunchy cracker is a crowd favorite, similar to familiar thin wheat crackers. They're sugar-sweetened with a dusting of salt to bring out the flavor and balance the sweetness. They have a somewhat flaky texture but are firm and strong enough to pile high with toppings, though their small size makes that difficult. However, they're sturdy enough to keep their integrity when dipped in thick dips or peanut butter, and yummy enough to enjoy on their own. They have a mild, comforting wheat flavor that's unobjectionable but not outstanding either. They outrank the Sourdough Rye Crisps with their versatility and broad appeal, but they also feel very run-of-the-mill, which places them in the middle of this ranking.
10. Raisin Rosemary Crisps
The Raisin Rosemary Crisps are one of the more complex crackers on this list. These are wheat-based crackers that look like tiny slices of raisin bread. Each crisp is flecked with rosemary, flax, sunflower seeds, and raisins. The texture is crisp and airy with a pleasant touch of gumminess from the fruit, creating a savory and sweet combo with powerful herbal notes. The rosemary is very prominent, so haters of the herb beware. These bring a lot to the table as they could jazz up a mild cream cheese or stand up to strong flavors like gorgonzola. Despite their intensity, they work with a range of toppings by complementing rather than detracting from the accompaniments. These score ahead of the Wheat Crisp Crackers for great flavor, uniqueness, and texture but aren't as tasty nor useful as higher-ranked crackers.
9. Multiseed with Tamari Soy Sauce Crackers
These mini rice crackers are regular rice crackers with sesame and flax seeds added for a burst of color and texture. These poppable bites also use tamari soy sauce to produce an irresistible umami flavor. Like most rice crackers, they're made with rice flour rather than wheat, so they're a lovely gluten-free option. Plus, they're extra light and wonderfully crispy, starchy but not heavy, and mild in flavor. Rice crackers have some limitations, though. They don't absorb liquid easily so they're not suitable for soup or as a substitute for breadcrumbs. These tamari-glazed crackers are bolder than plain rice crackers which makes them an addictive snack, but combined with their small size, makes them tough to pair. These ones get bonus points for being gluten-free and still yummy so non-Celiac folks will enjoy them too.
8. Fig & Olive Crisps
Fig and Olive Crisps are a different take on the Raisin Rosemary Crisps and are similar in a lot of ways. It's also a wheat cracker that looks tiny slices of fruit bread, with flecks of flax, sunflower, and sesame seeds. Instead of raisins, these feature figs and Kalamata olives. They have a similar crisp plus gummy texture and a mix of savory and sweet flavor without the strong rosemary. There's a slight brininess from the olives but it's not overwhelming. The figs are deep and richly sweet. These share the strengths of the Raisin Crisps, but they're more balanced and savory. Fig and Olive Crisps win for their distinct, outstanding flavor and surprising versatility, but they aren't as useful as higher-ranking crackers and don't have the broad appeal of neutrally-flavored options.
7. Gluten Free Savory Thin Crackers
Savory Thin Crackers are Trader Joe's unflavored rice cracker option. They're similar to the Tamari Soy Sauce Rice Crackers, but they're slightly superior for a couple of reasons. Like the tamari version, Savory Thin Crackers are impossibly light, salty, and extra crispy with a toasted flavor. These are also made with rice flour and are gluten-free. However, they have two advantages over the tamari crackers. First, their mild neutral rivals the water cracker for bringing crisp texture with unobtrusive flavor. Second, the larger surface area is better for toppings. These crackers have amazing texture and a nice light flavor. Plus, they are safe for gluten-free diets. That's a win-win-win.
6. Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds
These multigrain crackers are Trader Joe's take on a classic favorite. They're sweet but earthy, with only an aromatic suggestion of rosemary and sesame. They have a flaky texture like a butter cracker, but the cracked wheat, rye, flax, and sunflower seeds produce a more robust texture. They're flavorful enough to stand on their own but neutral enough to match easily with everything from creamy dip to stout homemade beer cheese. They are slightly more useful than Savory Thin Crackers because they absorb moisture, which makes them useful as a casserole topping or chicken breading. However, these are fine as a standalone snack, but nothing extraordinary. That places them in sixth place behind several more alluring options.
5. Green Olive Flats
Lingue-style crackers are Italian-style crackers made with large flat sheets of savory wheat dough baked to a crisp golden brown. This interpretation flavors the dough with olive brine and olive pieces. As someone who doesn't love olives, I was blown away by how good these are. They are much better than anticipated, and superior to other lingue crackers I've tried. The olive flavor is noticeable but not overpowering and is fresh and grassy, not overbearingly briny or sweet. Their texture is crisp but not dry, moist but not greasy. These are perfect to elevate a picnic spread or to serve at home with antipasto. Besides outstanding taste and texture, this one gets high marks for being unique, versatile, convenient, and crowd-pleasing. They don't work as an ingredient, but they're so lovely that they gain a slight edge over Multigrain Crackers.
4. Golden Rounds Crackers
Golden Rounds Crackers are standard butter crackers: buttery, flaky, and golden brown. They're neutral and comfortingly familiar (right down to the scalloped edge). They're no better or worse than any other butter crackers, and they can be used in the same ways. They make a simple kid-friendly snack with peanut butter, and they can prevent your crab cakes from falling apart. These can also be crumbled atop vegetables, sprinkled on mac and cheese, or used as breading. The versatile crackers work with dips, cheese balls, on their own–you name it. However, since round butter crackers are so commonplace, Golden Rounds feel a little uninspired. There's nothing to surprise or delight here, but this cracker type dominates the market for a reason. They're a great all-around staple, just not a very imaginative one.
3. Organic Garlic Naan Crackers
Trader Joe's Organic Garlic Naan crackers are like zhuzhed up Golden Rounds. Not in terms of looks — they don't look fancy — but when it comes to flavor and texture, they are absolutely superior. They have a beautiful crispy and flaky texture and an unmistakable garlic butter zing. Imagine if garlic bread was turned into a cracker; that's what Garlic Naan Crackers taste like. They're great on their own and can be put to many of the same uses as Golden Rounds. However, anyone who doesn't like garlic will not enjoy these. That limitation, plus less flexibility as an ingredient brings them down to third place.
2. Trail Mix Crackers
Trader Joe's Trail Mix Crackers are the surprise breakout hit. With a chaotic ingredient list that includes like mung beans, pumpkin seeds, raisins, cashews, and cheese, it's hard to know what to expect. But I was pleasantly surprised by this jumbled mess of a cracker. They're astonishingly good. Despite their rugged texture, they are not crumbly or mealy. They're meltingly tender, flaky, pleasantly seedy, and only slightly sweet. The cheese base sings against sweet fruit while the nuts pull it all together. The only thing keeping them out of first place is a lack of versatility. It's tough to find a topping for them since they feel complete on their own. These are shockingly good, extremely snackable, and wildly popular.
1. Organic Naan Crackers
Take everything we love about butter crackers and kick it up a notch, and you've got Trader Joe's Organic Naan Crackers. They have a similar buttery, flaky texture, but they're made with actual ghee. which adds a distinctive richness that elevates them over ordinary butter crackers. They also have a slightly crisper texture and a gorgeous golden toastiness that'll have you eating them right out of the box. These strike that delicate balance of enhancing a food without overshadowing it. Since they are flaky, they work in recipes and as a topping like butter crackers, or they can be paired with cheese, charcuterie, hummus, or nut butter. They even come in fun miniature naan-shaped blobs. In short, they are a butter cracker but better tasting, more surprising, and more fun.
Methodology
Each variety of crackers was ranked based on flavor, texture, crispness, broad appeal, and versatility for topping and snacking. Each was tasted without additional ingredients directly after opening the box or bag for maximum freshness. When necessary to evaluate a strong flavor, test an unfamiliar type of cracker, or break a tie, some crackers were tasted with a variety of toppings to ascertain their versatility. Since all crackers are similarly priced, that was not a factor in these rankings. Nutritional value was also not considered. We only considered ingredients as they relate to dietary restrictions, for example, gluten-free or vegan options. Varieties were assigned better rankings if they were tasty, likely to be crowd-pleasing, and appropriate for a variety of uses. Some crackers also earned higher rankings for being more unique than common, widely available cracker varieties.