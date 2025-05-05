21 Trader Joe's Crackers, Ranked

The Raisin Rosemary Crisps are one of the more complex crackers on this list. These are wheat-based crackers that look like tiny slices of raisin bread. Each crisp is flecked with rosemary, flax, sunflower seeds, and raisins. The texture is crisp and airy with a pleasant touch of gumminess from the fruit, creating a savory and sweet combo with powerful herbal notes. The rosemary is very prominent, so haters of the herb beware. These bring a lot to the table as they could jazz up a mild cream cheese or stand up to strong flavors like gorgonzola. Despite their intensity, they work with a range of toppings by complementing rather than detracting from the accompaniments. These score ahead of the Wheat Crisp Crackers for great flavor, uniqueness, and texture but aren't as tasty nor useful as higher-ranked crackers.