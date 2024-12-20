5 Unique Trader Joe's Cheeses That Deserve A Spot On Your Next Charcuterie Board
Perhaps you've heard that Trader Joe's is a place of shopping secrets with an endless trove of seasonal snacks. The chain's fans certainly aren't shy about sharing their love. Any Trader Joe's regular knows: Free samples are a go, skip the fancy florist for bouquets, and don't expect to see that special item you had your eye on still on the shelves next time you go. The grocery chain's unique selections also make it a crucial and largely affordable stop when you're looking to build an original charcuterie board. TJ's cheeses were even ranked among shoppers' favorite Trader Joe's products of 2024.
Next time you're perusing the aisles to see what new offerings Trader Joe's has in store, stop by the dairy section for a wedge of something soft and spreadable, hard and crumbly, or somewhere in between. Among this handful of curd champions are cheeses that are meltable, shreddable, and even spoonable. While they all bring something different to the table (or board, as it were), they're all guaranteed to grab you and your guests' attention.
Everything but the Bagel Cheddar Cheese
Trader Joe's loves putting Everything But the Bagel seasoning on everything but the bagel. The store adds the savory seasoning blend of garlic, onion, poppy, sesame and sea salt to crackers, yogurt dip and even cheddar cheese.
For a flavorful, textured addition to your charcuterie spread, try slicing up a spice-infused block of Everything But the Bagel Cheddar Cheese. If you're an Everything But the Bagel devotee and want to go all in on the theme, you can even include a handful of crackers with the same spice blend.
Creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon
For an autumnal option that pairs well with sweet seasonal notes like freshly sliced apples and a drizzle of local honey, snag a block of Creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon. The balanced cow's milk cheese from Wisconsin, is described as sharp and creamy.
The entire cheese wheel is covered in ground cinnamon for an earthy and sweet flavor. If you have any leftover, the spiced cheese would also make for an unreal grilled cheese with crusty bread, plenty of butter and a layer of jam or preserves.
Baked Lemon Ricotta Cheese
In pasta sauces, creamy ricotta cheese is often accompanied by a little lemon zest or a drizzle of citrus oil, which is why TJ's Baked Lemon Ricotta Cheese makes so much sense. It's made with lots of lemon and sugar and then lightly baked, which means it's a sweet cheese that can work at any time of day.
It's the perfect choice for making a charcuterie spread extra special. Think of it as a citrusy ricotta cheesecake with a festive flavor that shines just as well with fresh fruit, jam, and chocolate as it does with whole wheat, graham, or oat crackers.
Cranberry Chèvre Goat Cheese
Few flavors are more festive than cranberry, and cheese plate connoisseurs know dried fruit and fermented dairy make excellent companions. Trader Joe's Cranberry Chèvre is a goat cheese coated in dry cranberries for a rich, tangy-sweet taste and a pleasant contrast in textures between the soft chevre and chewy fruit.
For more natural sweetness, you can feast on this selection with complementary fruits like figs, apples, or pears. Try spreading some on grilled crostini with a pool of honey and aromatic herbs.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese
The name of this one says it all. Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese is sharp, creamy, crumbles all packaged as a humble, unassuming classic cheddar. It's layers of flavor that are smooth and nutty, but palatable for all charcuterie board grazers.
This cheddar is delicious and versatile. Put this one alongside both sweet and savory charcuterie board options — it plays well with salty, savory meats, olives, crispy breads and fruit preserves.