5 Unique Trader Joe's Cheeses That Deserve A Spot On Your Next Charcuterie Board

Perhaps you've heard that Trader Joe's is a place of shopping secrets with an endless trove of seasonal snacks. The chain's fans certainly aren't shy about sharing their love. Any Trader Joe's regular knows: Free samples are a go, skip the fancy florist for bouquets, and don't expect to see that special item you had your eye on still on the shelves next time you go. The grocery chain's unique selections also make it a crucial and largely affordable stop when you're looking to build an original charcuterie board. TJ's cheeses were even ranked among shoppers' favorite Trader Joe's products of 2024.

Next time you're perusing the aisles to see what new offerings Trader Joe's has in store, stop by the dairy section for a wedge of something soft and spreadable, hard and crumbly, or somewhere in between. Among this handful of curd champions are cheeses that are meltable, shreddable, and even spoonable. While they all bring something different to the table (or board, as it were), they're all guaranteed to grab you and your guests' attention.